Cricket 22: The Official Game of the Ashes Review (PS5)

Oh, cricket. It is a sport so steeped in tradition that when Australia and England meet, they compete not for silverware, but for a small urn. Cricket 22 released just in time for the Ashes, and if Big Ant Studios counted on an exciting series to boost sales for six, well, it’ll be scratching its head watching the Poms performance so far. Instead, the studio will have to rely on its fellow Aussies feeling powerful enough to hurt Joe Root and the crew even more. It’s clear that the MLB The Show games are a huge source of inspiration here, with batting built around three types of shots: precision, power, and defense. You have to choose the right kind of shot based on the length and line of the bowl you are looking at, and find the gap between fielders to score runs. Bowling is based on a triple click meter, similar to what you’d find in a game like Everybodys Golf, but you can select the type of spin you want on the ball and even apply aftertouch. There are also analog options for those who want a bigger challenge. Given the icy pace of traditional cricket tests, it’s an acquired taste, but the ability to lock gameplay to a specific player speeds up matches and feels appropriate here. Of course, this also extends to career mode, which is heavily inspired by Road to the Show. Here you’ll work your way from cricketer novice to international superstar, increasing your stats and adding perks to suit your playing style. There is an absolute wealth of licensed content, covering both men’s and women’s teams, with only the lucrative Indian Premier League being the glaring omission. However, a robust creation pack means fans can create missing players or clubs and share them online, which should fill any small gaps. So the biggest downside is simply the underlying lack of budget: cricket is popular enough, but it’s not baseball, and clearly Big Ant Studios just didn’t have the resources to nail key gameplay mechanics like fielding that flat. and feels unrealistic due to the limited selection of animation cycles in the library.

