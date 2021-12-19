What New Offensive Coordinator Austin Davis Brings to Auburn Football?

AUBURNA Among the names mentioned as candidates to be maroon soccer ball new offensive coordinator, Austin Davis was arguably the most curious. Auburn knows very little about him, and his background is entirely in the NFL.

But that also makes the 32-year-old an intriguing asset. The flashiest names are not always the best candidates, and Auburn coach Bryan Harsin was seduced by Davis from afar, despite never having worked together.

What does this appointment mean for the future of Auburn’s crime?

Collaborate with Harsin

The biggest unknown about this appointment is how Harsin and Davis will delegate responsibilities between each other. There is no precedent for Davis as an actor or in a similar role. However, Harsin has a reputation for preferring to keep jurisdiction over playing games to himself. In that context, the appointment makes sense: Harsin could take over while Davis oversees the offense and uses his NFL experience to work closely with quarterbacks on their development.

In Harsins, head coach for eight years, he has never been a solo caller and has always had an offensive coordinator, at least somewhat involved, but Harsin’s teams use his terminology and philosophy.

“Coach Harsin likes a rousing, tempo-like attack, which I love,” said quarterback TJ Finley. “Getting guys lined up, shifts and moves and things like that, getting them sharp.”

The last time Harsin was independently in charge of a criminal offense was his 2006-10 tenure as Boise States Coordinator. In four of those five years, the Broncos had the ball over 50% of their snaps. That’s especially fascinating given Harsins’ own playing background as a quarterback. In any case, this season he regularly emphasized the importance of a run-pass balance. Increased Harsin autonomy could mean Tank Bigsby and the company have more running opportunities after Auburn had the SEC’s third-highest pass-play percentage in 2021.

The quarterback question

So if in fact Davis was hired primarily to be a quarterback whisperer, he’ll be a… position group in limbo. Three-year-old starter Bo Nix entered the transfer portal on Monday and is not returning to Auburn. LSU transfer TJ Finley, who started Auburn’s last two games with an injured Nix, is a candidate to start next season. He went 51-for-91 (56%) with 600 yards in his first year as a Tiger. Auburn has also reaffirmed the commitments made by the quarterback of freshman Dematrius Davis and 2022 recruit Holden Geriner.

But the element of mystery is whether Davis is a compelling enough figure to attract other transferring quarterbacks to Auburn this offseason. That may have been Harsins’ hope, given Davis’s work with Wilson. But again, there’s no precedent to determine Davis’s persuasiveness. His recruiting chops can be tested early on by how effectively he can withdraw from the portal.

Davis climbed the rankings with surprising speed, which is saying something; after a year as an offensive assistant in Seattle, the Seahawks promoted him to quarterbacks coach in March 2020. He was 30 years old, the youngest quarterbacks coach in the NFL.

Wilson, in his ninth year in the league, had career highs in percentage completion (68.8%) and passing touchdowns (40) in 2020. However, his 13 interceptions were also a career high, and his 11 yards per completion was a career low. This season, Wilson has had to deal with an injured finger that required surgery, and the Seahawks have hit their worst record in years. In all, his two seasons under Davis have yielded a 68% completion rate and 7.7 yards per attempt.

Where it all begins

The offensive line will have to be a critical point for improvement next year, with roster turnover looming. Auburn’s starting line for most of the 2021 season consisted of four seniors (Austin Troxell, Brandon Council, Nick Brahms and Brodarious Hamm).

Even with that experience, the Tigers had no offensive linemen in the SEC’s top 10 in their run blocking position group, according to Pro Football Focus. Senior Tashawn Manning, the team’s top-scoring run blocker who made his way into the starting rotation late in the season, transferred to Kentucky to qualify for another SEC school for his extra year.

Inevitably, Auburn will need to put together an effective and largely new line of attack in the near future. Most of it comes back to recruitment, bringing back the elephant in the room: Can Davis prove he belongs as a recruiter at the SEC? Auburn didn’t make the hire until after the early signing day, which allowed player relations coordinator Trovon Reed to stay on the recruiting trail. As Auburn saw in his losses to Georgia and Texas A&M this season, it all started up front, and for the Bulldogs and Aggies, all that physicality started up front on the recruiting trail.