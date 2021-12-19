Metro high school hockey roundup on Saturday – InForum





MOORHEAD Minnetonka jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period to fuel a win over the Spuds at Moorhead Sports Center. Matt Boberg, Gavin Garry and Hagen Burrows each scored in the opening frame for the Skippers. Reagan Shepherd scored another goal early in the third period to make it 4-0. Joe Kortan put the Spuds on the board with a power-play goal 11 minutes, 36 seconds into the third. Justin Stalboerger and Colby Krier assisted in the strike. Shots on target were even at 24 each. Spuds goalkeeper Jacob Vannett made 20 saves. Moorhead dropped to 4-5 overall, while Minnetonka rose to 6-2. The Spuds will receive St. Michael-Albertville Tuesday at 6 p.m. Moorhead’s Joe Kortan puts pressure on Minnetonka goalkeeper Beau Motzko at the Moorhead Sports Center on Saturday, December 18, 2021. David Samson/Forum Communications Co. Moorhead’s Caleb Alderson makes his way through Minnetonka defenders Nicholas Baer and Lawrence Whipple at the Moorhead Sports Center on Saturday, December 18, 2021. David Samson/Forum Communications Co. Red River 3, South Shanley 2 GRAND FORKS Grand Forks Red River rallied for two goals in the third period to defeat Fargo South-Shanley in action in the Eastern Region. Jake Verwest scored first for the Bruins in the opening period, assisted by Jake Skarperud, to give South-Shanley a 1-0 lead. Red Rivers Carson Skarperud scored the equalizing goal 12 minutes, 39 seconds into the second frame. Twenty-seven seconds later, South-Shanley re-took the lead as Zach Boren found the back of the net on assists from John Lang and Andrew ONeill. In the third period, Red Rivers Garrett Eickman scored the equalizing goal at 2:38 and Mason Reynolds put the lead in the frame at 7:50. South Shanley goalkeeper Noel Olsonawski made 27 saves. The Bruins dropped to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the East. Red River improved to 6-1 both overall and in the East. WARROAD, Minnesota. Warroad rolled to victory over Fargo North-South at Gardens Arena. Warroad finished with a 48-18 lead in shots on target. The Warriors scored four goals in the first period and never looked back. Talya Hendrickson and Lila Lanctot each scored one goal in the first and Kate Johnson scored twice. Johnson finished with a team-high three goals. North-South scored both goals in the third period. Olivia Kalbus got the Spruins on the board on an assist from Julia Puhl. Anna Nelson scored the North-Souths’ second goal off assists from Allie Emineth and Kalbus. Keepers Olivia Gowin and Savannah Wuitschick scored 15 and 26 saves for the Sprouts respectively. North-South fell to 2-4 overall, while Warroad improved to 9-2-1 overall. Moorhead 11, Breck Wahp 1 WAHPETON, ND A trio of Spuds scored two goals to fuel Moorhead for a dominant win over Breckenridge-Wahpeton. Olivia Dronen, Lucey Wilson and Annie Krieg each buried two goals to lead the Spuds. Dronen and Wilson each provided an assist to finish with a team-best three points. Moorhead (8-5) scored six goals in the third period. Wilson started the barrage with her second of the game 1 minute, 30 seconds into the frame. Krieg followed with her second of the game 4:07 in the period. Kylee Janke and Sydney Martinson each found the back of the net to push the Spuds lead to 9-1. Dronen buried her second of the game and Addison Salvevold scored Moorheads 11th of the day to set up the 11-1 final. Spuds goalkeeper Allison Moszer made 12 saves. Reagan Wohlers scored for Breckenridge-Wahpeton.

