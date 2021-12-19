Houston Table Tennis Aims For National Spotlight After Hosting Historic World Championship

Daniel Tran sat up as 21-year-old Team USA table tennis champion Kanak Jha raised the ping-pong ball above his head. On the other side of the table, Timo Boll, a legendary German player nearly twice as old as Jhas, crouched.

In one swift movement, Jha served to Boll. In less than a second, the ball bounced back to the American side. Jha shot into the net and sent Boll to the penultimate round.

It marked the end of the US trip at this year’s World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, held November 23-29. But for Tran, a 14-year-old rising star and member of the US national team from Katy, the week-long tournament at the George R. Brown Convention Center was inspiring in itself.

Along with 30,000 spectators, Tran had seen history make for the United States and Houston, where the first world championship was held on American soil since the tournament began in 1926. At the event, the country earned its first championship medal in 52 years in a doubles match. match where Team USA Lily Zhang and Chinese player Lin Gaoyuan teamed up to win bronze.

Global cities like Houston will benefit if events like the World Cup help kick-start table tennis as a professional sport in the US Weeks after the tournament, some Houston table tennis players and coaches said they think it’s finally becoming a possibility.

Manny Velazquez, general manager of the Houston International Table Tennis Academy, reflects on what the tournament means for the future of the Houston table tennis community, which is increasingly attracting world-class talent such as Melanie Daz of Puerto Rico, who ranks 67th in the world. the world stands. Daz, who competed in the world championship with sister Adriana Daz, shares why she decided to stay and train. Video: Houston Chronicle

From ping pong diplomacy to professional sports

The Houston tournament was the result of a partnership between the US and China, who joined forces to secure the world championship for Houston and the Chinese city of Chengdu in 2022. The event in Bayou City marked the fiftieth anniversary of the ping pong diplomacy between the US and Chinese national teams, whose meeting at the 1971 event in Japan helped normalize relations between the US and the People’s Republic of China.

In the five decades since, table tennis has never become a major sport in the United States. But the sport, which requires lightning-fast reactions and strategy as well as physical strength, has developed a huge following in Latin America, Europe and Asia — especially China, which won every gold medal in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

American players now aspire to greatness on a global level, despite the lack of professional competition that has led many promising young athletes to go elsewhere or change careers.

Tim Wang, a former US national champion from Houston who helped organize the world championship this year, hopes the lack of structure will change, starting at the local level.

In 2016, Wang helped establish the Houston International Table Tennis Academy in Katy, where Tran and many promising young Houston players take lessons from former pros. HITTA’s cavernous training space is divided into three sections that reflect skills at the local, national and global levels, said Manny Velazquez, the academy’s general manager.

Elite students like Tran, who participate in national and worldwide tournaments, come to train six days a week after school. But few think of a professional career, and with college entrance exams looming, many can only spare one to three hours a day, Velazquez said.

That’s a meager amount compared to most young talents around the world. One recent afternoon, Tran’s mother, Ann, watched as her son got together with a coach. Without an organized talent pipeline for American youth, Tran began training with his father before the family found Wang and other professional players to coach him, she said.

“When we go to international tournaments, nobody believes that Daniel only trains part-time,” she said. “He trains 1 hour a day and competes with kids who train all day.”

For Tim Wang, the Trans story shows the promise and challenges of American table tennis. A week after helping Team USA win silver at the Youth Table Tennis World Championships in early December, when asked what he hoped to achieve, Daniel Tran talked about studying and doing business.

It’s a common response that reflects the financial constraints the sport faces here, Velazquez said. The biggest challenge is helping the American public to appreciate competitive table tennis. We call it the Olympic dream because it’s an Olympic sport, he said.

Huijing Wang, a Houston coach who once trained Tim Wang and now works with Tran, has kept that Olympic dream alive. In 2020, the 39-year-old had a surprising opportunity to compete in the Team USA Olympics trial tournament in Tokyo. Huijing scraped together a few hours a day to train with amateur friends in between her coaching duties, eventually securing a spot as an Olympian.

But as a veteran player beating competitors from the next two generations, Huijing said she hopes to see a higher level in emerging American talent.

You have to train young players and have a better system, she said.

A testament to Houston’s diversity

Unsurprisingly, Tim Wang beat out the California and New York venues to become the first American city to host the world championship. Organizers had projected 10,000 attendees but hit that target three times, a testament to the city’s global culture, he said.

“It was super exciting to see everyone from Houston, which is such a diverse city with so many people coming to support their favorite athletes,” Wang said. “The last three days of the tournament were completely full.”

Houston’s moment on the world stage marked a “new era” of potential for landing major sponsorships and attracting audiences for American players, Tim Wang said. That could provide the financial backing to build a top-notch league with professional teams in cities with large international populations like Houston, Velazquez explained.

“Unfortunately, the US lacks a world-class trampoline,” Velazquez said one afternoon at HITTA.

He gestured to Tran and practiced with Melanie Daz, a world ranking top 100 player who stayed in Houston to train after the world championship. Nearby, the academy’s top 6- to 10-year-old players shot back and forth.

“This is world class, national team class, and it’s here in Houston,” said Velazquez.

