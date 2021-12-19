Cricket WAG Dani Willis films husband Steve Smith’s bizarre bedroom antics at 1am

Cricket WAG Dani Willis caught her husband Steve Smith ‘red-handed’ on Sunday.

On her Instagram Stories, Dani filmed the Australian cricketer, 32, ‘shadow batting’ in their hotel room just hours before day four of the second Ashes Test against England.

Shadow batting is a practice drill where professionals pretend to hit without a ball to perfect their skills.

“Steve_smith49 checks out his new bat,” Dani captioned the footage, next to the 12:55 PM time stamp.

In the short clip, Steve wore a beige t-shirt and the team’s green training shorts, getting a good feel for the bat before perfecting his punching skills.

Steve later reposted Dani’s video to his own Instagram Stories, captioning it “@dani_willis caught me again.”

The couple started dating in 2011, got engaged in 2017 and married a year later in Berrima, New South Wales.

Last year they bought a house together in the leafy suburb of Vaucluse in eastern Sydney.

They paid $6.6 million for a beautiful four-bedroom, six-bathroom waterfront mansion.

Meanwhile, Australia has set England a world record goal of 468 runs to win the second Ashes Test in Adelaide.

The Australians announced their second innings at 9-230 on day four, about 50 minutes before the end of Sunday’s second session.

England will have to make history to win: the most successful test run chase in the fourth inning is the West Indies’ 7-418 against Australia in 2003.

And the highest successful pursuit in the fourth inning in Adelaide is Australia’s 6-315 that defeated England in 1901/02.