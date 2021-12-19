Sports
Somerset Boys hockey has undefeated week | Sport
The Somerset boys’ hockey team won all three games last week thanks to a foul that scored a total of 20 goals during that period.
On December 11, the Spartans defeated West Salem 7-3, as it defeated the Panthers 39-8, including 15-1 in the first period.
Owen McDonough got Somerset on the board first, scoring 40 seconds into the game with assists from Jacob DeFoe and Corey Rose. He added a power play goal in the second. He also assisted on two other goals for the atypical four-point night.
Brock Sawicki scored Somersets’ second goal. He added an assist.
After West Salem took a 3-2 lead midway through the second, Somerset took control of the game with three goals in the span of 3 minutes 34 seconds, started by McDonough’s power play goal. Jacob DeFoe scored the eventual winner of the game, while Abe Sirek scored Somersets’ second power play goal of the evening.
Ben Myers and Antonio Gomez scored Somersets’ last two goals in the third period.
Gomez ended with a three-point night. In addition to Sawicki, Sirek, DeFoe and Corey Rose each had two points nights.
Taylor Abitz stopped five shots to take the win.
We’ve done a great job staying on track and playing our game regardless of the scoreboard in both games, explained Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson.
Somerset 5, Aquino/Holmen 0
Antonio Gomez will remember the match against Aquino/Holmen December 10 for a long time.
The Somerset senior scored on four goals and assisted on the others to earn the rarer five-point night
Gomez scored his first power play goal in the first period. He scored his second, again on the power play, in the second period.
He scored his last two goals within five minutes of the third period, both of equal strength.
Somerset defeated Aquino/Holmen 37-13, including 30-7 in the last two periods.
We didn’t play a great team defense on Tuesday, Gilkerson explained. Our attackers did not return as they should. Over the weekend we did a great job in team defense both days as we only allowed 21 shots in total between the two games.
Abe Sirek, Brock Sawicki and Owen McDonough each had two assists. Corey Rose scored the only non-Gomez goal.
Taylor Abitz stopped 13 shots to earn the shutout.
Somerset 8, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 5
For those into attacking hockey, Tuesday’s game was for you as both teams combined scored 13 goals on 74 shots.
Both teams scored twice on the power play, with Somerset going 2-for-2, while RAM was going 2-for-9.
After a 2-2 draw, Somerset scored three times late in the second period, seemingly putting the game on ice.
RAM responded with two goals in the space of four minutes into the start of the third period, making the game 5-4. The Spartans put the game away this time, scoring three of the last four goals in the final nine minutes.
Noah Bailey will remember this match as he scored two equal strength goals, one on the power play and one on a shorthanded.
Antonio Gomez had a hat-trick of his own, scoring two equal strengths and one on the power play. Michael Shannon scored the extra goal.
Kieran DeFoe and Brock Sawicki assisted on two goals, while Abe Sirek, Jacob DeFoe, Antonio Gomez, Corey Rose and Owen McDonough each had one.
After the offensive explosion, Gomez leads the way in goals with 10, followed by Bailey’s six. McDonough and Sawicki lead the team in assists with nine each.
Somerset is now 4-3 on the season. The Spartans travel with Tartan Saturday to Barron Tuesday and Amery Thursday.
