



Daniel Tran stood when 21-year-old Team USA table tennis champion Kanak Jha lifted a ping-pong ball above his head. Timo Boll, a legendary German player who was almost twice as old as Jha, crouched on the other side of the table.

In one swift movement, Jha serves Boll. In less than a second, the ball bounced back to the American side. Jha hit it in the net and sent Boll into second to last round.

It marked the end of America’s journey to this year’s World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, 23-29. November. But for Tran, a 14-year-old rising star and member of Katy’s US national team, the week-long tournament at the George R. Brown Convention Center was inspiring in itself. In addition to 30,000 spectators, Tran had seen history in the United States and Houston, where the first World Championships were held on American soil since the tournament began in 1926. At the event, the country earned its first championship medal in doubles in 52 years. a match in which Team USA Lily Zhang and Chinese Lin Gaoyuan teamed up to win bronze. World cities like Houston will benefit if events like the World Table Tennis Championships help start as a professional sport in the United States. Weeks after the tournament, some Houston table tennis players and coaches said they believe it’s finally getting a chance. Manny Velazquez, general manager of the Houston International Table Tennis Academy, reflects on the tournament’s significance for the future of the Houston table tennis community, which is increasingly attracting world-class talent such as Puerto Rico’s Melanie Daz, who ranks 67th stands in the world. Daz, who competed in the World Championships with his brother Adriana Daz, explains why he decided to stay and train. Video: Houston Chronicle From ping pong diplomacy to professional sports The Houston tournament was the result of a partnership between the US and China that joined forces to secure a world championship for Houston and the Chinese city of Chengdu in 2022. Bayou City Celebrates 50 Years of American-Chinese “Ping Diplomacy” Chinese National Teams People’s Republic of China Relations. In five decades, table tennis has never become a major sport in the United States. But a sport that requires lightning-fast reactions and strategy as well as physical strength has achieved tremendous success in Latin America, Europe and Asia, especially in China, which won every gold medal in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics. American players now strive for world-class excellence, despite the lack of professional competition that has led many promising young athletes to go elsewhere or change careers. Tim Wang, a former US champion from Houston who helped organize this year’s World Championship, hopes the lack of structure will change the local level. LOOKING BACK: Tim Wang from Houston was excited about the arrival of the 2021 Table Tennis Championships here In 2016, Wang helped launch the Houston International Table Tennis Academy in Katy, where Tran and many of Houston’s promising young players learn from former professionals. HITTA’s cavernous practice space is divided into three sections that reflect local, national and world-class skills, said Academy Director General Manny Velazquez. Elite students like Tran, who participate in national and worldwide tournaments, arrive after school six days a week for practice. But few think of a professional career, and as college entrance exams approach, many can save just one to three hours a day, Velazquez said. Karen Warren / Staff Photographer That’s a negligible amount compared to most young talent around the world. Recently, trans mom Ann saw her son get together with the coach this afternoon. With no organized talent for the American youth, Tran started training with his father before the family found Wang and other professional players to coach him, he said. When we go to international tournaments, nobody thinks Daniel only trains part-time, he said. “She trains for an hour a day and competes with the kids who exercise all day.” For Tim Wang, the Trans story shows the promise and challenges of American table tennis. A week after Daniel Tran helped the US win silver at the Youth Table Tennis World Championships in early December, when asked what he hoped to achieve, Daniel Tran talked about going to college and starting a business. Its a common response here that reflects the financial constraints of sports, Velazquez said. The biggest challenge is helping the American public to appreciate competitive table tennis. We call it the Olympic dream because it’s an Olympic sport, he said. Huijing Wang, a Houston coach who once coached Tim Wang and now works with Tran, has kept the Olympic dream alive. In 2020, the 39-year-old had a surprising opportunity to compete in the Team USA Tokyo Olympics test tournament. Huijing accumulated a few hours a day to train with amateur friends in between his coaching duties, eventually reaching the Olympics. CAUSE: The athlete from Houston took part in the 2020 Olympics in the short term. In any case, he won the seat in Tokyo. But as a veteran player beating two next-generation rivals, Huijing said he hopes to see a higher level in emerging American talent. You have to train young players and have a better system, he said. A testament to Houston’s diversity Tim Wang is not surprised that Houston beat California and New York to become the first American city to host the World Cup. Organizers had predicted 10,000 attendees, but they had a threefold purpose, a testament to the city’s global culture, he said. It was really exciting to see everyone in Houston, which is such a diverse city where so many people come to support their favorite athletes, Wang said. “The last three days of the tournament were completely full.” Tim Wang said Houston’s moment on the world stage marked a new era in attracting major sponsorship and audiences to American players. Velazquez explained that it could provide financial support for building a top league with professional teams in cities with large international populations, such as Houston. Unfortunately, the US lacks a world-class trampoline, Velazquez said one afternoon on HITTA. He pointed to Tran, who trained with Melanie Daz, the top 100 players worldwide, who stayed in Houston to practice after the World Cup. Nearby, the Academy’s best players, ages 6 to 10, tossed back and forth. This is world class, national team class, and it’s here in Houston, Velazquez said. [email protected]

