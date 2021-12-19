Sports
Purdue produces 3 of the top 4 finishers in both events on the final day of the Nationals
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. On a historic day for a program that many have enjoyed under supervision Adam Soldati, current and future Purdue divers teamed up to win five medals and earn three additional event berths at the FINA World Championships as the USA Diving Winter Nationals drew to a close on Saturday.
Tyler Downs won at 1 meter with 25 points, becoming the first man to win the 1 meter and 3 meter springboard events since the introduction of the Winter Nationals in February 2010. The Olympian will represent USA Diving in three events when he returns to Japan in May for the World Cup.
Update: Downs chose to decline his 1m bid at the World Championships to focus on his 3m events. Finished third in the 1-meter, Jordan Rzepkajoins USA Diving roster for World Championships. The Boilermakers will have five divers on the US roster.
Including National Letter of Intent signer Daryn Wright (Plainfield, Indiana) as the women’s 10-meter champion, the Boilermakers produced three of the top four finishers in both the men’s 1-meter and women’s 10-meter. Maycey Location (silver at 10 meters), Jordan Rzepka (bronze at 1 meter) and Maggie Merriman (bronze at 1 meter) all won their first individual career medals at a national diving competition in the US.
Wright and Merriman also earned the right to go to Japan for the World Championships. This year, Downs and Wright both won events at a national diving internship in the US to win bids for their country at the most prestigious international encounters. Each completed the feat before enrolling in Purdue.
Greg Duncan finished fourth on the 1-meter Saturday for his third top-five show of the week. On Wednesday, Downs and Duncan won on 3-meter synchro to take a World Cup bid. Rzepka is likely to attend the World University Games in China this summer.
Vieta competed for Puerto Rico at the FINA Diving World Cup in May. The Ohio native was eligible to medal at Winter Nationals this week but will not be able to represent USA Diving at the 2022 World Championships. However, she may return to Japan to compete for Puerto Rico, or the World University Games may provide a backup plan. are.
Merriman finished fourth in the 10-meter, but claimed the bronze medal after Ireland’s Ciara McGing, a sophomore in Ohio state, came in third.
As of February 2020, Vieta has now won a tower medal at the Big Ten Championships (Silver), NCAA Championships (Bronze), and USA Diving Winter Nationals (Silver). Merriman added a USA Diving Medal to her platforming medals from the last two Big Ten Championships, winning bronze in 2020 and silver in 2021.
Including Wright, who will join Purdue in August, the Boilermakers finished the week-long Winter Nationals with 10 medals and 13 top-10 finishes. Divers who have ever competed for Purdue have won 63 medals together since 2010, 24 individual, 39 synchronized during Winter Nationals, claiming at least one medal each year.
Downs climbed to fifth place in program history with a list score of 425.30 in the final. He also posted a career-best score in the 3-meter (477.40) on Thursday and now ranks in the top five in program history in all three events. He improved his provisional score (385.95) on Saturday with 39.35. Including two scores of 81, three of Downs’ six dives in the final received top marks in those rounds in the field of 12 divers.
Wright’s list score of 330.25 in the final was a 54 point improvement over her prelim show (275.30). That allowed her to overcome a 21-point deficit in the cumulative score as she rose from sixth place. Vieta (+23.60) and Merriman (+43.63) also significantly improved their preliminary scores as they placed nearly identical lists of 308.50 and 308.38 in the final. Vieta climbed from fourth to second and Merriman from ninth to fourth.
Meanwhile, Rzepka enjoyed the most significant score improvement of the day, increasing his score by 68.40 points in the final to claim his second medal of the week. That’s a much more unique feat in a lower scoring event like 1 meter. The freshman ripped four 70-point dives in the final and overcame a poor try that yielded a score of 45 in round 4. Rzepka reached the final 23.5 points behind third in the cumulative score.
In Friday’s action, Rzepka finished fifth in the 10 meters and Emily (Bretscher) Pfeiffer finished ninth in the 3 meters. A fifth-year senior and the most experienced divers on Purdue’s young roster this season, Pfeiffer posted her sixth career top-10 show at Winter Nationals on Friday and Duncan registered his seventh career top-five finish at Winter Nationals on Saturday.
Purdue Swimming & Diving’s NCAA schedules resume with dual meet action on Friday, Jan. 7, with the men’s hosting Wabash and the women’s Indiana State.
LAST 2 DAYS DIVING IN US WINTER NATIONALS
SATURDAY
Men’s 1-meter (6 dives)
Tyler Downs, 811.25 (385.95 Prelim, 425.30 Final) Event Winner
Jordan Rzepka, 735.00 (333.30 Prelim, 401.70 Final) Finished 3rd
Greg Duncan, 724.05 (341.50 Prelim, 382.55 Final) finished 4th
Sam Bennett, 290.05 finished 18th in the preliminary round
10 meters ladies (5 dives)
Daryn Wright (NLI Signee), 605.55 (275.3 Prelim, 330.25 Final) Event Winner
Maycey Location, 593.40 (284.9 provisional, 308.50 final) finished 2nd
Maggie Merriman, 573.13 (264.75 Prelim, 308.38 Final) Finished 4th (Bronze Medalist)
Sophie McAfee, 205.30 Finished 20th in preliminary round
FRIDAY
Ladies 3 meters (5 dives)
Emily Pfeiffer, 499.20 (255.30 Prelim, 243.90 Final) Finished 9th
Jenna Sonnenberg, 181.15 Finished 37th in Prelim
Men’s 10-meter (6 dives)
Jordan Rzepka, 761.80 (373.85 Prelim, 387.95 Final) finished 5th
