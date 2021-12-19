Sports
48 current and former Ohio State athletes, including 20 football players, graduate from college Sunday
A total of 48 current and former Ohio State athletes, including 20 football players, will receive college degrees on Sunday.
Current and former football Buckeyes who will graduate from Ohio States in the fall are Kamryn Babb (communications), Sevyn Banks (communications), Chris Booker (psychology), Jerron Cage (consumer and family financial services), Jaylen Harris ( Communications), Antwuan Jackson (Sociology), Xavier Johnson (Consumer and Family Financial Services), Matthew Jones (Human Development and Family Sciences), Andy Katzenmoyer (Personalized Study Program in Social Studies), Chris Kuhn (Building Systems), Austin Kutscher (Human Development and family sciences), Jagger LaRoe (economics), Roen McCullough (finance), Teradja Mitchell (fashion and retail studies), Chris Olave (financial services for consumers and families), Nicholas Petit-Frere (marketing), Corey Rau (masters in sports coaching ), Tyreke Smith (sports industry), Tommy Togiai (financial services for consumers and families), and Sam Wigluz (marketing).
Katzenmoyer and Togiai both graduated through the Ohio State Diploma Completion Program, which allows former Ohio State athletes who dropped out of college without graduating to come back and complete their degrees. Former women’s tennis star Francesca Di Lorenzo, who left Ohio early to play professionally, and former rower Rose Carr are also in their diploma-completion program.
Other notable fall athlete graduates include former baseball player Seth Lonsway, who was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in July, and women’s soccer player Izzy Rodriguez, who was selected Saturday by the Kansas City Current in the fourth round of the NWSL drawing.
The Ohio States Fall Beginning takes place on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center and will be streamed live on Ohio States Official Website. The full list of athletes who graduate on Sunday can be found below.
Sport
Name
Academic Plan
Basketball
Zachary Dezenzo
Sports industry
Basketball
Seth Lonsway
Financial services for consumers and families
cheerleading
Lauren Taylor
Psychology
Football
Kamryn Babb
Communication
Football
Sevyn Banks
Communication
Football
Christopher Booker
Psychology
Football
jerron cage
Financial services for consumers and families
Football
Jaylen Harris
Communication
Football
Antwuan Jackson
Sociology
Football
Xavier Johnson
Financial services for consumers and families
Football
Matthew Jones
Human Development and Family Science
Football
Andy Katzenmoyer
Personalized Curriculum in Social Studies
Football
Christopher Kuhn
Building systems
Football
Austin coachman
Human Development and Family Science
Football
Jagger LaRoe
Economy
Football
Michael Roen McCullough
Finance
Football
Teradja Mitchell
Fashion and Retail Studies
Football
Chris Olavez
Financial services for consumers and families
Football
Nicholas Petit-Frere
Marketing
Football
Corey Rau
Sports Coaching (Master)
Football
Tyreke Smith
Sports industry
Football
Thomas Togiaic
Financial services for consumers and families
Football
Samuel Wigluz
Marketing
Field hockey
Samantha Stone
Kinesiology (Master)
Mascot
Duncan MacKenzie
Biomedical Engineering
Mascot
Edward Parsley
Finance
Men’s football
Samuel Buzzas
Kinesiology (Master)
Men’s football
Luis Hernandez
Economy
Rowing
Rose Carr
Sports industry
Rowing
Ida Petersen
Biochemistry
softball
Carley Gaskill
Kinesiology (Master)
softball
Skylar Hayward
health sciences
Women’s Cross Country/Track and Field
Emma Hoellrich
Operational management
Diving for ladies
Alexandra House
health sciences
women fencing
Eva Petronchak
Anthropology
ladies golf
Alanis Sakuma
Aviation management
Lacrosse ladies
Mary Kate George
Psychology
women’s football
Marissa Birzon
Marketing
women’s football
Bailey Kolinskic
Logistics management
women’s football
Isabel Rodriguez
Finance
Swimming for women
Georgia Mosher
Psychology
Swimming for women
Sarah Sparhawk
neuroscience
Athletics track for women
Become a Parker
Psychology
women’s tennis
Francesca Di Lorenzo
Sports industry
women’s tennis
Mary Beth Hurley
health sciences
women’s volleyball
Hannah Gruensfelder
Biomedical Engineering
women’s volleyball
My Grunze
Sports industry
women’s volleyball
Rebecca Mauer
health sciences
Sources
2/ https://www.elevenwarriors.com/ohio-state-football/2021/12/128035/48-current-and-former-ohio-state-athletes-including-20-football-players-earning-degrees-from-university-sunday
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]