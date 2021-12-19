48 current and former Ohio State athletes, including 20 football players, graduate from college Sunday





A total of 48 current and former Ohio State athletes, including 20 football players, will receive college degrees on Sunday.

Current and former football Buckeyes who will graduate from Ohio States in the fall are Kamryn Babb (communications), Sevyn Banks (communications), Chris Booker (psychology), Jerron Cage (consumer and family financial services), Jaylen Harris ( Communications), Antwuan Jackson (Sociology), Xavier Johnson (Consumer and Family Financial Services), Matthew Jones (Human Development and Family Sciences), Andy Katzenmoyer (Personalized Study Program in Social Studies), Chris Kuhn (Building Systems), Austin Kutscher (Human Development and family sciences), Jagger LaRoe (economics), Roen McCullough (finance), Teradja Mitchell (fashion and retail studies), Chris Olave (financial services for consumers and families), Nicholas Petit-Frere (marketing), Corey Rau (masters in sports coaching ), Tyreke Smith (sports industry), Tommy Togiai (financial services for consumers and families), and Sam Wigluz (marketing). Katzenmoyer and Togiai both graduated through the Ohio State Diploma Completion Program, which allows former Ohio State athletes who dropped out of college without graduating to come back and complete their degrees. Former women’s tennis star Francesca Di Lorenzo, who left Ohio early to play professionally, and former rower Rose Carr are also in their diploma-completion program. Other notable fall athlete graduates include former baseball player Seth Lonsway, who was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in July, and women’s soccer player Izzy Rodriguez, who was selected Saturday by the Kansas City Current in the fourth round of the NWSL drawing. The Ohio States Fall Beginning takes place on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center and will be streamed live on Ohio States Official Website. The full list of athletes who graduate on Sunday can be found below. Fall Athlete 2021 Graduates

Sport Name Academic Plan Basketball Zachary Dezenzo Sports industry Basketball Seth Lonsway Financial services for consumers and families cheerleading Lauren Taylor Psychology Football Kamryn Babb Communication Football Sevyn Banks Communication Football Christopher Booker Psychology Football jerron cage Financial services for consumers and families Football Jaylen Harris Communication Football Antwuan Jackson Sociology Football Xavier Johnson Financial services for consumers and families Football Matthew Jones Human Development and Family Science Football Andy Katzenmoyer Personalized Curriculum in Social Studies Football Christopher Kuhn Building systems Football Austin coachman Human Development and Family Science Football Jagger LaRoe Economy Football Michael Roen McCullough Finance Football Teradja Mitchell Fashion and Retail Studies Football Chris Olavez Financial services for consumers and families Football Nicholas Petit-Frere Marketing Football Corey Rau Sports Coaching (Master) Football Tyreke Smith Sports industry Football Thomas Togiaic Financial services for consumers and families Football Samuel Wigluz Marketing Field hockey Samantha Stone Kinesiology (Master) Mascot Duncan MacKenzie Biomedical Engineering Mascot Edward Parsley Finance Men’s football Samuel Buzzas Kinesiology (Master) Men’s football Luis Hernandez Economy Rowing Rose Carr Sports industry Rowing Ida Petersen Biochemistry softball Carley Gaskill Kinesiology (Master) softball Skylar Hayward health sciences Women’s Cross Country/Track and Field Emma Hoellrich Operational management Diving for ladies Alexandra House health sciences women fencing Eva Petronchak Anthropology ladies golf Alanis Sakuma Aviation management Lacrosse ladies Mary Kate George Psychology women’s football Marissa Birzon Marketing women’s football Bailey Kolinskic Logistics management women’s football Isabel Rodriguez Finance Swimming for women Georgia Mosher Psychology Swimming for women Sarah Sparhawk neuroscience Athletics track for women Become a Parker Psychology women’s tennis Francesca Di Lorenzo Sports industry women’s tennis Mary Beth Hurley health sciences women’s volleyball Hannah Gruensfelder Biomedical Engineering women’s volleyball My Grunze Sports industry women’s volleyball Rebecca Mauer health sciences

