Connect with us

Sports

48 current and former Ohio State athletes, including 20 football players, graduate from college Sunday

Published

7 seconds ago

on

By

 


A total of 48 current and former Ohio State athletes, including 20 football players, will receive college degrees on Sunday.

Current and former football Buckeyes who will graduate from Ohio States in the fall are Kamryn Babb (communications), Sevyn Banks (communications), Chris Booker (psychology), Jerron Cage (consumer and family financial services), Jaylen Harris ( Communications), Antwuan Jackson (Sociology), Xavier Johnson (Consumer and Family Financial Services), Matthew Jones (Human Development and Family Sciences), Andy Katzenmoyer (Personalized Study Program in Social Studies), Chris Kuhn (Building Systems), Austin Kutscher (Human Development and family sciences), Jagger LaRoe (economics), Roen McCullough (finance), Teradja Mitchell (fashion and retail studies), Chris Olave (financial services for consumers and families), Nicholas Petit-Frere (marketing), Corey Rau (masters in sports coaching ), Tyreke Smith (sports industry), Tommy Togiai (financial services for consumers and families), and Sam Wigluz (marketing).

Katzenmoyer and Togiai both graduated through the Ohio State Diploma Completion Program, which allows former Ohio State athletes who dropped out of college without graduating to come back and complete their degrees. Former women’s tennis star Francesca Di Lorenzo, who left Ohio early to play professionally, and former rower Rose Carr are also in their diploma-completion program.

Other notable fall athlete graduates include former baseball player Seth Lonsway, who was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in July, and women’s soccer player Izzy Rodriguez, who was selected Saturday by the Kansas City Current in the fourth round of the NWSL drawing.

The Ohio States Fall Beginning takes place on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center and will be streamed live on Ohio States Official Website. The full list of athletes who graduate on Sunday can be found below.

Fall Athlete 2021 Graduates

Sport

Name

Academic Plan

Basketball

Zachary Dezenzo

Sports industry

Basketball

Seth Lonsway

Financial services for consumers and families

cheerleading

Lauren Taylor

Psychology

Football

Kamryn Babb

Communication

Football

Sevyn Banks

Communication

Football

Christopher Booker

Psychology

Football

jerron cage

Financial services for consumers and families

Football

Jaylen Harris

Communication

Football

Antwuan Jackson

Sociology

Football

Xavier Johnson

Financial services for consumers and families

Football

Matthew Jones

Human Development and Family Science

Football

Andy Katzenmoyer

Personalized Curriculum in Social Studies

Football

Christopher Kuhn

Building systems

Football

Austin coachman

Human Development and Family Science

Football

Jagger LaRoe

Economy

Football

Michael Roen McCullough

Finance

Football

Teradja Mitchell

Fashion and Retail Studies

Football

Chris Olavez

Financial services for consumers and families

Football

Nicholas Petit-Frere

Marketing

Football

Corey Rau

Sports Coaching (Master)

Football

Tyreke Smith

Sports industry

Football

Thomas Togiaic

Financial services for consumers and families

Football

Samuel Wigluz

Marketing

Field hockey

Samantha Stone

Kinesiology (Master)

Mascot

Duncan MacKenzie

Biomedical Engineering

Mascot

Edward Parsley

Finance

Men’s football

Samuel Buzzas

Kinesiology (Master)

Men’s football

Luis Hernandez

Economy

Rowing

Rose Carr

Sports industry

Rowing

Ida Petersen

Biochemistry

softball

Carley Gaskill

Kinesiology (Master)

softball

Skylar Hayward

health sciences

Women’s Cross Country/Track and Field

Emma Hoellrich

Operational management

Diving for ladies

Alexandra House

health sciences

women fencing

Eva Petronchak

Anthropology

ladies golf

Alanis Sakuma

Aviation management

Lacrosse ladies

Mary Kate George

Psychology

women’s football

Marissa Birzon

Marketing

women’s football

Bailey Kolinskic

Logistics management

women’s football

Isabel Rodriguez

Finance

Swimming for women

Georgia Mosher

Psychology

Swimming for women

Sarah Sparhawk

neuroscience

Athletics track for women

Become a Parker

Psychology

women’s tennis

Francesca Di Lorenzo

Sports industry

women’s tennis

Mary Beth Hurley

health sciences

women’s volleyball

Hannah Gruensfelder

Biomedical Engineering

women’s volleyball

My Grunze

Sports industry

women’s volleyball

Rebecca Mauer

health sciences

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.elevenwarriors.com/ohio-state-football/2021/12/128035/48-current-and-former-ohio-state-athletes-including-20-football-players-earning-degrees-from-university-sunday

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: