Sports
Local pro hockey: Watertown rolls to road win over Binghamton | Wolves
BINGHAMTON Alexander Jmaeff scored three goals and assisted in another and Cole McKechney scored a couple of goals as the Watertown Wolves rolled to an 8-3 win over the Binghamton Black Bears in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday night.
Justin MacDonald contributed a goal and two assists for the leading Wolves (12-3), who won their third straight game and also recorded their ninth win in their last 10 games.
Goalkeeper Gregory Hussey stopped 38 of 41 shots to win for Watertown, who also improved to 7-2 on the road this season.
Troy Taylor and Rocco DiConstanzo each scored a goal and provided an assist for the Wolves, who have won four of their five games against Binghamton (8-8) this season.
Sam Holeczy scored a goal and an assist for the Black Bears and goalkeeper Joseph Sheppard finished with 33 saves.
Former Wolves player Tyler Gjurich opened the scoring with a 10:24 goal in the game to give Binghamton a 1-0 lead.
McKechney then scored two goals to tie the game with 6:28 remaining in the period with Johnny Bonta assisting, and 2:31 for a 2-1 lead with the assist of Troy Taylor.
Jmaeff scored back-to-back goals to open the second period, first with a score of 6:24 with Jimmy Lodge assisting, and then with exactly 10 minutes left in the period, on a goal by Josh LaBelle.
MacDonald scored 5:24 in the period, with Brandon Day’s assist, for a 5-1 lead, which it carried into the third period.
Watertown hosts Binghamton at Watertown Municipal Arena on Thursday at 7:30 PM, then Danbury on Monday, December 27 and Delaware on Thursday, December 30, both starting at 7:30 PM.
