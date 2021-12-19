Hobart wins right to host 5th Ashes Test after Perth falls

Hobart has eliminated Melbourne and Sydney to win the race to host the fifth Ashes Test, which will now be played as a day-night match.

Perth was originally scheduled to host the match, which was due to start on January 14, but was stripped of the right to host it due to Western Australia’s strict Covid border policy.

Cricket Australia has outsourced the test to all six states and Melbourne was thought to be the favorite to host the pink ball game in the MCG.

However, the Bellerive Oval in the Tasmanian capital Hobart, which had been backed by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, has won its first-ever Ashes match.

Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australias, said: We are pleased to announce that Hobart will host an Ashes Test match for the first time.

The fact that there will now be two day-night Tests in the series will be welcome news in England, where sailors will cherish their chances of taking advantage of the pink ball and more favorable terms.

On the drop of Perth, Cricket Australia said: CA and Western Australian Cricket (WA Cricket) have spent several months working closely and constructively with the Government of Western Australia and the Perth Stadium, with the shared goals of prioritizing health and the well-being of the WA community, while providing the best possible environment for the players, their families, match officials, staff and broadcast partners.

Ashes locations 2021-22 1st test : Gabba, Brisbane Dec 8-12 (game starts at 12 noon)

: Gabba, Brisbane Dec 8-12 (game starts at 12 noon) 2nd test: Adelaide Oval Dec 16-20 (game starts at 4:00 AM)

Adelaide Oval Dec 16-20 (game starts at 4:00 AM) 3rd test: MCG, Melbourne Dec 26-30 (Game starts 11:30pm on Dec 25)

MCG, Melbourne Dec 26-30 (Game starts 11:30pm on Dec 25) 4th Trial: SCG, Sydney Jan 5-9 (game starts 11:30 PM on Jan 4)

SCG, Sydney Jan 5-9 (game starts 11:30 PM on Jan 4) 5th Trial:Bellerive Oval, Hobart January 14-18 (game starts at 3:00 AM) All times GMT

The Gabba, Brisbane

England record: Four wins in 21 Tests, but two of them came in the 1930s and the win in 1978 came against a team from Australia so weakened by Kerry Packers World Series Cricket that they lost that Ashes series 5-1 at home. There have also been five draws, most recently in 2010 when Alastair Cook scored a memorable double hundred. Since Englands last victory at Brisbane in November 1986 Australia has won six of the eight Ashes Tests played there including the last two by 381 runs and 10 wickets respectively.

Unique challenges: First, the hard court (made up of Smectite clay) which provides speed and bounce for fast bowlers and most importantly also brings spinners into play. Then there’s the crowd at the Gabbatoir that can be described as boisterous at best and wild at worst. With no traveling England fans and only about 1,000 ex-pat Barmy Army members at this year’s Test, expect it to drift to the latter.

Fact: India’s notable raid on this location in January, when they chased 328 on the final day, was Australia’s first defeat at their Queensland fortress since 1988.

Adelaide Oval

England record: England have won nine of the 32 Tests played here, most recently in 2010 when a landslide of innings and 71 runs gave the tourists a 3-1 victory. This was also the scene of England’s most painful defeat in recent memory, when they somehow lost here in 2006, despite having declared for six in their first innings at 551. Australia has won five of the last six Adelaide Ashes Tests, including the last two.

Unique challenges: Traditionally a good hitting surface that has been useful to spinners, the dynamics have changed in recent years due to the major redevelopment of the ground meaning the use of drop-in fields and the fact that Adelaide is now played as a day-night test. English sailors will take their chances with the pink ball here, especially under lights. In 2017, they defeated Australia for 138 in their second innings, but it wasn’t enough as they had already given up a 215-run lead in the first innings.

Fact: This is where the 1932-33 Bodyline Series erupted into bitterness after several Australian batsmen were hit by English fast bowler Harold Larwood. The controversial tactic devised by England captain Douglas Jardine of using fast bowlers to briefly throw it to a crooked field threatened diplomatic relations between the two countries. But England won the test by 338 runs and the series 4-1.

Melbourne Cricket Ground

The MCG in Melbourne can hold 100,000 spectators

England record: Twenty wins from 56 games isn’t a bad return and it is notable that this is the only venue on England’s last tour in 2017-18 where they were not beaten. That one-dog draw from a pitch, aided by Cook’s ground record unbeaten 244, is the only game in the last 10 home Ashes Tests that Australia has not won. In fact, in the last 10 Tests at the MCG dating back to 1982, England have won four to five Australias.

Unique challenges: With a capacity of 100,000 Gs, it is Australia’s largest site and when packed on Boxing Day can create quite the atmosphere. England silenced it spectacularly in 2010, when they turned Australia for 98 on the first day as their sailors took advantage of a handy surface to set up the win that would allow them to keep the urn. England will hope it is just as useful this year.

Fact: In addition to hosting the first-ever test match in 1877 and a one-day international match in 1971, the MCG drew a huge crowd when Pope John Paul II held a mass there in 1986. England’s own Pope Ollie will no doubt hope it’s a sign.

Sydney Cricket Ground

England record: In terms of win rate, SCG is England’s most favored ground in Australia with a 39 percent pass rate across 56 Astests. However, it’s worth pointing out that 10 of their 22 victories in Sydney came before the First World War. Again, 2010 was the last time England won here to bridge a 3-1 series success. This venue has been less friendly on their last two visits, hammered in three days in 2014 and ruined by an innings and 123 runs in 2017.

Unique challenges: Long known as a spinners haunt but the SCG is also very friendly to those who can get themselves in and four of Australia’s past seven Tests have tied right here. The field tends to slow down as the game progresses, which brings spin into play.

Fact: Only Lords (141) and the MCG (113) have hosted more Test matches than the SCG’s 109. Australia defeated England by five wickets in the first Test played at the venue in 1882.

Bellerive Oval, Hobart

England record: This is a traditional stop for England’s warm-up matches in Australia, but as this will be the very first Ashes Test to be held in Hobart there is no real history for the tourists. They have played four ODIs on the ground, winning one, and two T20 internationals, losing both. England’s most recent visit was in 2018 when they lost a T20 to Australia by five wickets, with Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler and Mark Wood members of the current Ashes squad playing in that match. Of the 13 Tests played in Hobart, Australia have won nine, drew two and lost two.

Unique challenges: This is Australia’s most English terrain, with Tasmania’s atmospheric conditions and weather often at odds with what happens on the mainland. Add to that the fact that this is a day-night game and those circumstances could be further aggravated in England’s favour. Expect James Anderson, Stuart Broad and the rest of the sailors to lick their lips. Australia will also be wary. They were hammered by an innings and 80 runs in their final test here in 2016, when South Africa eliminated them for 85 and 161.

Fact: Due to Covid restrictions in Tasmania, the ground will only be 60 percent filled, meaning only 12,000 fans per day will be allowed to watch the action. Already the smallest ground in Australia to have held an Ashes test in modern times, the small numbers allowed inside have caused criticism Down Under, most notably from spider legend Shane Warne, who had defended Melbourne’s credentials to reach the series finale. organize.