Alabama Football’s Nick Saban Influenced Marshall Coach Charles Huff

NEW ORLEANS Charles Huff has a lot more on his plate these days than he did while coaching running backs at Alabama, Mississippi State and Penn State.

It’s not just because he loaded Louisiana Creole cuisine while in the Big Easy.

Rather, the reason is his first year as a coach at Marshall, whose 2021 season was rewarded with a New Orleans Bowl invitation to face the No. 17 Louisiana Ragin CajunsLast Saturday in the Superdome meant a lot more responsibility and decision making.

The Cajuns (13-1) extended their winning streak to 13 in a row by a 36-21 win over the Thundering Herd, but even after the loss, Huff left New Orleans with confidence that he can build something similar.

To take on the task, Huff, boosting his reputation, recruited and developed Penn State star running back Saquon Barkley, the overall pick for 2018 NFL Drafts No. 2 is based largely on lessons learned as an associate head coach and running backs coach under Nick Saban from 2019-20.

Yet one of the newest branches of the Saban tree also aspires to be his own man, establishing early on to what extent he personally believes that a diet with regularity produces a reliable product.

You have to figure out what you feel comfortable with every day, Snuff said, because the players will quickly see through it if you’re awake one day, less so the next. This is serious this week, This is not serious this week.

The Nick Saban Effect

Sabans’ influence on Huff is evident for Marshall quarterback Grant Wells, which also started in 2020 under the fired Doc Holliday.

We can definitely see this impacting the way we do things every day, Wells said.

Huff, a Maryland native who played Hampton from 2001-05, also coached under James Franklin at Penn State and previously as a quality control coach in 2011 at Vanderbilt, and under former Penn State Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead in the state of Mississippi in 2018.

But it’s the Saban hand that seems to have hit him the hardest.

What I learned most from Coach Saban was consistency in your routine, Huff said.

We try to do the same every day, whether it’s a night game, a day game, whether you’re playing against a ranked opponent, or playing an opponent at a different level.

It sounds suspiciously like the approach of the former Saban and Alabama receiver coach Billy Napier, who led the Cajuns to a Sun Belt Conference championship in his fourth season before leaving two weeks ago for a $51.8 million seven-year job in Florida.

But that’s also what works best for Huff, who is nothing but very consistent in a Marshall program that’s about to happen leave Conference USA for the sun belt.

The players are laughing, he said. I wear the same color pants on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday.

I try to get up at the same time on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. We try to set our schedule so that it is exactly the same every day. I think if you can create consistency in your routine, you can create consistency in your performance.

TransformMarshall

While Marshalls regular season had 7-5 ups and downs back-to-back wins to start, including one against Navy; a three-game losing streak followed by a four-game win streak; losing in two of the last three the Thundering Herds approach to Group of Five football never wavered.

Like Saban never does.

We’re probably more impressed, not that he wins championships, Huff said of Saban, who has held seven national titles since the 2003 season, including one at LSU and six at Alabama, the latter with Huff as a staff, but the consistency in excellence that the program offers. has.

So that’s what they were trying to build, right? Different scale. We don’t have the size or resources of a Alabama, but we can have the consistency in our routine. We can have the consistency in the way we prepare.

Our players are probably laughing at me because we are probably a bit boring. But boring is good. Dull means you’re pretty consistent, which can help ease some anxiety in day-to-day operations.

And not only when determining the color of the pants.