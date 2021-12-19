Cook drafted 18th overall by Chicago Red Stars





EAST LANSING, Michigan –Former Michigan State Attacker Ava Cook was drafted in the second round of the National Women’s Soccer League Saturday, taken as the 18e overall pick by the Chicago Red Stars of Chicago, Illinois. Cook was the first Big Ten Conference player to be selected in the NWSL drawing. The Red Stars selected Cook with their first pick of the draft and the first of back-to-back picks for the club. Our (first) choice is IN! We have f. selected Ava Cook by @MSU_Athletics with the 18th overall selection in the 2022 NWSL Draft! pic.twitter.com/uWWn5YQ3vd Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) December 18, 2021 “I’m so happy for Ava and the Red Stars”, Head Coach Jeff Hosler said. “It’s so amazing that her personal dedication to growing and expanding her game over the years has led to this opportunity. Her mindset will ensure a long pro career.” Cook, a native of Battle Creek, Michigan, played her first four years of collegiate football at Grand Valley State University under then-head coach Jeff Hosler . She was a member of the Lakers’ 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021 GLIAC Championship title teams and won a National Championship with the team in 2019. She was a unanimous All-American pick in 2018 and 2019, ranking third in history. Grand Valley State in goals scored with 76. During her time at Michigan State, Cook led the regular season team in goals (7), assists (3), points (17) and winning goals (3). She finished second in the Big Ten in shots with 70, averaging 4.38 per game, and placed her fourth in school history in one season’s shot attempts. With 27 shots on target and 1.69 shots on target per game, she finished fourth in the conference. Cook was named Second Team All-Big Ten and received United Soccer Coaches All-Region honors at the end of the 2021 season. The Spartans saw Laura Heyboer chosen 19th overall for Sky Blue FC earlier in 2012. Heyboer was a three-time All-American and four-time All-Big Ten roster, ending her Spartan career as the all-time leader in points, goals, assists and game-winning goals. Cook was one of eight Big Ten players drafted in the 2021 four-round draft.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://msuspartans.com/news/2021/12/18/womens-soccer-cook-drafted-18th-overall-by-chicago-red-stars.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos