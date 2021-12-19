Jesuit Wins First State Football Championship Since 1968





The Jesuit Tigers football team hadn’t been to a state championship final since 1992. That changed Saturday night at Ft. Lauderdale when they go up against Pine Forest for the Class 6A title. Jesuit ranks 10th in the nation and is undefeated. It was 7-7 in the 2nd, when Joquez Smith moved into the middle, made some handy moves and Jesuit was on top 14-7. But Pine Forest wouldn’t disappear. Just before half time it was Tierra Wilson and the QB dodged the bag and shot the ball into the end zone for Donyell Hayes who grabbed the ball for the TD. Pine forest went for two and took a 15-14 lead at halftime. Jesuit would be left 29-14 and then the comeback began. Late in the third inning, Luke Knight found Junior Vandeross for the Tigers’ touchdown. It was 29-20 after the failed two-point conversion. Start of the 4th quarter and Vandeross shook and baked some, causing everyone to miss as he scored again to make it 29-27. Then, after two goal lines lined the Tigers’ defenses, Knight found Jadyn Girard on a short pass and Girard took it all the way to Pine Forest’s 10-yard line. A few plays later Knight rolled to the right and found, guess who… Jadyn Girard for history and the touchdown. Jesuit finished his undefeated season at 15-0. They defeated Pine Forest 35-29. It is the first Jesuit state championship since 1968.

