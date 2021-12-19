Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom deserves his chance

Earlier this season, nothing seemed to be going in Oskar Lindbloms’ favor. Whether it was just a goalkeeper making big stops to avoid scoring his first goal of the season, or just being thrown through the lineup as someone who’s lost his groove; Lindblom couldn’t find anything to hold on to.

Now, under interim head coach Mike Yeo, the 25-year-old is scoring a lot.

Lindblom earned one full assist (which came in the second game of the season) under Alain Vigneault, but almost immediately, as a switch, he was also able to contribute to the scoresheet and overall structure. In Yeos’s first game in full control, Lindblom scored his first goal of the season and also had his season high in minutes at the time. Since then, he has only become more rooted in this growing Philadelphia Flyers team, taking five points in the Seven Games of Yeo.

It all came into place, as a bold statement that Oskar is back to his old ways, with a showstopper in Claude Giroux’s goal against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

And he did that on purpose! It wasn’t a pass to anyone as he prayed someone would be on the other side, saw Claude storm the net and knew what to do in that moment.

I kind of saw that he was on his way to the net, so I thought why not? Why don’t you throw it in? It was right on his tape and he hit a rocket so it turned out to be a great piece so I’m happy with that Lindblom said after the 4-3 overtime win.

You know who else is happy? Giroux himself, because he could score the goal, but also because he was linked to Lindblom under this new coach.

I don’t know if it was a blind pass or he knew I was there, but I’ll take it, Giroux said. He’s playing well now. He’s heavy on the puck, he wins fights. Oskar is a player that everyone likes to play with, he does the right things and is strong on the puck. At the moment he plays good hockey.

In 22 games under Vigneault, Lindblom didn’t have many chances to break through the two front lines, and with his deep teammates on the ice he got a 43.82% shared shot on the ice. Only players like Nate Thompson and Zack MacEwen who weren’t really meant to be strong drivers had a worse percentage during that period. Now under Yeo it is up slightly to 46.61 per cent but there is a sign of good things to come as the Flyers controlled 52.12 per cent of shot attempts against the Sens.

These aren’t bulging or mind-bending numbers, but there’s a slow and steady sign of improvement, and it all came to a point where Lindblom seemed to be making plays on Saturdays he couldn’t even have dreamed of under Alain.

He was definitely one of our best players tonight Joel Farabee said. Making plays. I think when he has his confidence; you can tell with that backhand spin-o-rama pass, his beautiful world class and those are the kinds of plays Oskie can make. When he goes, he’s a big part of this team.

We didn’t even mention he scored one sick ass target also on Saturday; a complete rocket one-timer from the point after a quick entry.

It certainly helps to play with better players, but Lindblom is just on another level and he knows there are multiple factors why he plays the way he is now.

I think it’s a bit of both, said Lindblom when asked if his recent play was the result of a coaching change or just building confidence at this time of the season. We got together as a group when Mike came in, had good conversations and stuff, but then I started scoring too. It makes it a lot easier to be outside and you feel more relaxed. You feel every night that you have a chance to score and help the team win. So it makes it easier for you and you feel lighter out there.

Hearing a new voice, maybe just a voice that has more control, since Yeo served as an assistant under Vigneault, can re-energize a team, and we’ve seen it often enough to expect a team to be a little quasi- streak of winning is going to win as soon as someone new takes the reins (and maybe that’s a former Flyers coach who St. Louis Blues team all the way to winning the franchises first Stanley Cup, were not bitter at all).

Whether Yeo will stay for the rest of the season or be evicted once GM Chuck Fletcher makes his decision on the role of head coach for the next bit remains to be seen. But at least one player sees the change in themselves under a new boss.