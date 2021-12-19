Peng Shuai denies allegations of sexual assault against Chinese politician





Peng Shuai has denied allegations of sexual assault from anyone as the Chinese tennis star appeared in a new video saying her social media post in November had been misinterpreted. Peng, a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, took to Chinese social media site Weibo in early November to allege that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, who is in his 70s forced her into sex during an on-again, off-again relationship. Her post was quickly deleted from the Chinese web, but not before screenshots were posted on Twitter, sparking a worldwide outcry. She was not heard from for weeks, leading to fears about her well-being and suggestions that she . Photos and videos of her were subsequently released by Chinese state media, but they were accused of staged. In a new video posted by Lianhe Zaobao, the Singaporean media, Peng says: First, I must emphasize one point that is extremely important: I have never said or written that anyone has sexually assaulted me. I must emphasize this point clearly. Peng added that her Weibo post was private and said people have a lot of misunderstandings about it, but she didn’t elaborate on what those misunderstandings were. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> The real story has yet to be heard. (Photo by Paul Crock / AFP) Source: AFP New unverified images of Peng were also posted online on Sunday by a Chinese state-affiliated journalist, as international concerns about the 35-year-old persist. Qingqing Chen, a reporter for the state-owned enterprise Global times, tweeted a video of Peng appearing to be talking to Chinese basketball icon Yao Ming. Chen said the video was sent to her by a friend and that it was shot at an event promoting cross-country skiing in Shanghai. The seven-second clip shows the tennis player smiling and listening as Yao speaks. Chen also posted a photo of Peng posing with Yao and two other Chinese sports figures Olympic sailing champion Xu Lijia and retired table tennis player Wang Liqin. The foursome stood next to a banner for the FIS Cross-Country Skiing China City Tour with Shanghai’s Yangpu Bridge in the background. The Shanghai stop of the cross-country tour took place on Saturday, according to the state-run CGTN news site. Twitter is blocked in China and only people with a VPN-type workaround can access it. However, many Chinese diplomats and official state media have accounts to defend China’s position. The Womens Tennis Association has called for a full and transparent investigation into Pengs’ allegations. The sports organization announced earlier this month that it… suspend all tournaments in China, including Hong Kong, due to concerns about Pengs’ security. State media previously published other images of Peng at a tennis tournament in Beijing, as well as a screenshot of an email allegedly written by the player stating that everything is fine. Peng also took part in a 30-minute video call with Thomas Bach, head of the International Olympic Committee in late November. But the WTA and fellow tennis players have continued to call for greater transparency from Beijing about Pengs’ whereabouts, citing concerns that she will be censored. With AFP

