Save my face with England cricket team recall | Cricket





As a Yorkshireman living in Australia, may I beg you to remind me of the England cricket team? The Tufnellesque fielding, the older bowling attack and having about two competent batsmen is humiliating (lightning strikes give England Ashes a rest as Australia takes back control, Dec 17). After coming out of the longest lockdown in the world, I have no choice but to go into hiding again.

Prof Rob Willis

Melbourne, Victoria I just watched the TV show on Christmas Eve on BBC A. Michael McIntyres Christmas Wheel, the Blankety Blank Christmas Special and the Mrs Browns Boys Christmas Special. I thought the government wanted us to stay inside?

David Gerard

Hove, East Sussex My, how the other half lives! In her recipe for leftover roasted vegetables and harissa spiral pie, Meera Sodha asks us to clear and clean a 6-foot space on a counter. The only 2m space I could find was on the floor of my living room.

Gillian Pealli

Macclesfield, Cheshire At my high school in Liverpool in the 1960s, my teacher translated the Sound of Music into Latin (Letters, December 17). Singing Edelweiss in Latin is one of the most useful things I did in school. It’s still my party piece.

Brenda Grant

London My father’s sentence was, would you like a sherry before you go? It never failed (Letters, December 16).

Pauline Farrar

Oxford Do you have an opinion on something you read in the Guardian today? Here you go e-mail us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

