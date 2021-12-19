LA Times Prep Footballer of the Year: Mason Graham





This story is part of our LA Times 2021 Fall All-Star football team coverage. Read the full series here. There was one character trait that almost everyone used to describe Anaheim Servite’s two-way starter Mason Graham this season: relentless. Whether chasing quarterbacks as a defensive lineman (he had 14 sacks) or protecting his own quarterback as an offensive tackle, Graham somehow found a way to have the stamina and determination to never make the playoffs. to take. Perhaps it was his own conditioning. Maybe it was because I was a heavyweight wrestler. Perhaps it was out of a desire to prove that he could play with the best. The man made huge moves in every game, said coach Troy Thomas. He’s the best lineman I’ve ever coached and arguably the best player. Well, see how it ends. He’s special. For a season in which Graham put in one big performance after another against the best opponents in California, he was voted The Times Player of the Year in high school football. Weighing six feet and 295 pounds, and he was due to enroll in Michigan next month, Graham used his four years of high school to change his body and change the perception of how good a football player he could become. He worked very hard and played multiple sports, Thomas said. Wrestling has helped him a lot. He played basketball as a freshman. After that he played rugby. He bought into lifting. He is a great athlete who has worked hard. And he grew. He was a linebacker when he came in. He is now a different body. This season, he played two games against Santa Ana Mater Dei and two against Bellflower St. John Bosco, two of the best teams in the country. He was never average. He was always exceptional. Our league is the hardest league, said Graham. It just prepares me once I go to college and become a one way player ready to play. As an offensive tackle, he was so effective that he helped open up the Friars offense for the run and pass. He was able to run the ball a lot of us, Thomas said. Often we didn’t have to double up with him. He could handle defensive goals one-on-one and it helped make us successful offensively. Playing on the defensive line is where his future rests. In the Southern Section Division 1 Championship game against Mater Dei, he had five solo tackles and one deflected pass in a 27-7 loss. There’s no telling how strong and how dominant he could become in the coming years as he gets stronger and continues to mature, but what’s clear is with his work ethic and dedication to success, Michigan could have a future All-American.

