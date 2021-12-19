City Hall of Rio Preto





Saturday (4) started early, at 6 am, with the 1st Inclusion Training, promoted by Instituto Unimed, with support from Unimed Rio Preto and City Hall. About 450 amateur athletes, professionals and people with different disabilities participated in motor, visual and intellectual. Each athlete participated in training respecting their limits, whether they were walking, running, cycling or doing any other physical activity in a 5.2 km route on Avenida Juscelino Kubistcheck, near Shopping Iguatemi. “The aim of the training was to promote social inclusion and diversity, encourage the practice of sport and quality of life, in addition to raising awareness about equal rights and the need to provide opportunities for people with disabilities in general. ”, stated the president of the Unimed Rio Preto Institute, Gilmar Valdir Greque. To celebrate the International Day of People with Disabilities, celebrated on Friday the 3rd, the actions encourage the practice of sport and improve the quality of life for all. Some of the city’s sports advisors and other volunteers supported the training and the participants in the event. The mayor took part in the trail as he walked alongside the athletes and their families. Inclusion is the watchword, in all respects: socially, economically and also in sports that promote, develop and transform people. We always participate because we want Rio Preto to be an inclusive city and for everyone, no one on the sidelines. The government is contributing to reverse inclusion, improving public facilities and providing more quality spaces for everyone to exercise, Mayor Edinho said. The Regional Events Center also celebrated another event with the International Day of People with Disabilities, the Paralympic Festival, which brought together children and teenagers from 8 to 17 years old with or without disabilities who participated in physical activities. For the third year in a row, Rio Preto organized the Paralympic Festival event, in collaboration with the Brazilian Paralympic Committee CPB, with the Clube Amigo dos Deficients, CAD and the City Hall of Rio Preto through the Municipal Sports Department. Paralympic athlete Paulo Jatob, president of the Friends of the Handicapped Center and one of the event organizers, emphasized that the goal of the Brazilian Paralympic Committee is to provide children and teenagers with the opportunity to experience sports activities in the Paralympic modalities of table tennis, judo and athletics, and also to promote the so-called reverse participation, namely the integration with other non-disabled children, the inclusion and socialization of this audience through sport, he said. About 150 disabled and non-disabled children and teenagers, aged between 8 and 17, who may or may not be practicing Paralympic sports in the city and region, took part in the event, which also saw the participation of more than 50 physical education trainees from the city Universities and volunteer professionals. Mayor Edinho Arajo took part in the table tennis activity where he played a game with Associao Renascer’s student, Xailane. The 17-year-old Rio Pretense athlete is the current Brazilian champion of the So Paulo State School Olympics, gold medal in table tennis modality. Today it doesn’t matter if you are a champion or not, the main goal is to participate and keep this experience in your memory forever, Mayor Edinho added.

