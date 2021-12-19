Cross-border games postponed during holidays





NEW YORK/TORONTO – After several days of meeting with their respective medical experts amid increasing positive test results and an increasing number of game postponements, the National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) jointly announced today:

I) We will continue to play the 2021-22 regular season schedule. While there has been a recent increase in positive COVID test results among players, coaches and hockey personnel, there has been a low number of positive cases leading to symptoms or serious illness. Therefore, the NHLPA and NHL medical experts have determined that, with virtually all players and club hockey personnel fully vaccinated, the need to temporarily close individual teams should remain on a case-by-case basis. The effects of recently introduced tightened prevention and detection measures will be evaluated on a daily basis. The NHL and NHLPA, along with their medical experts, will monitor not only the number and pattern of positive COVID results, but also the depth of club lineups to ensure the health and safety of players as well as the integrity of league competition. ii) Due to concerns about cross-border travel and, given the fluid nature of federal travel restrictions, which will take effect from Monday, all matches involving a Canada-based team against a US team from Monday, December 20, until the start of the holiday, will be suspended on December 23, is postponed and rescheduled. Those additional deferral options include: Monday December 20:

Montreal @ NY Islanders; Anaheim @ Edmonton Tuesday December 21:

St. Louis @ Ottawa; Vancouver @ San Jose Wednesday December 22:

Montreal @ NY Rangers; Winnipeg @ Dallas; Edmonton @ Los Angeles Thursday December 23:

St Louis @ Toronto; Carolina @ Ottawa; Montreal @ New Jersey; Anaheim @ Vancouver;

Edmonton @ San Jose iii) Given the disruption to the NHL’s regular season schedule due to recent COVID-related events – 27 games were postponed from Saturday and at least 12 others will be postponed to December 23 – and the ongoing uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the issue of NHL player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to announce a final decision in the coming days. With the highest priority of maintaining the health and safety of our NHL community, and in the midst of changing and unpredictable circumstances, we are committed to remaining flexible and adaptable, both in planning and in adapting protocols as needed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nhl.com/news/nhl-and-nhlpa-agree-to-continue-season/c-329156048

