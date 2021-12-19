How Alex Carey’s cricket trip prepared him for his test debut against England

Alex Careys returns to Adelaide Oval for the first time as a test cricketer was a highly anticipated player determined to repay the faith of those around him who had supported his journey.

There were few louder roars from the colosseum that Adelaide Oval is this test than when Alex Carey walked out on Day 2 to punch.

Australia’s new wicketkeeper exited the Sir Donald Bradman Pavilion and strode purposefully toward the crease. His team was in a strong but vulnerable position. A quick collapse could have brought England right back into the game.

Instead, the hometown hero was determined to leave his mark on it.

His first Test of half a century for Australia was met with lavish applause. The confident stroke play suited a veteran better than a rookie in the second game.

It would always be special for Carey to wear the baggy green in his home test. A cricket nuffie, by all reports, surrounded by a family who love the game just as much.

“It was always a very familiar sight of Gordon Carey (Alex’s father) roaming the Adelaide Oval of Glenelg wherever Alex played,” said Callum Ferguson, Carey’s former team-mate for South Australia.

“He has a close relationship with his family and his friends. Alex’s family was always there.”

Gordon played a dual role of coach and mentor to Alex growing up and was moved to tears when he learned of his son’s impending Test debut at the Gabba.

While his battle with leukemia has kept him from being as physically present as he’d wanted for the past two weeks, he was undoubtedly with his son in spirit, especially in Adelaide.

****

Carey’s Test career felt inevitable, but arrived sooner than anyone expected, depending on who you asked.

After Tim Paine’s resignation, the Ashes plunged into the series, becoming Carey’s baptism of fire. The 30-year-old had played 83 international limited-overs games before making his Test debut, bidding his time as Paine’s successor.

As the experience goes before he played Test cricket, Carey was head and shoulders above the pack. But no amount of experience can ever fully prepare you for an Ashes series.

“I’m just super proud to have the opportunity… and it’s a dream come true,” said Carey when he was elected. “But my job is to focus on what I’ve done in the past to get to this moment and not get too overwhelmed by it.”

“You deserve this,” were the words Adam Gilchrist gave Carey when he offered him his baggy green in Brisbane. As for the approvals, they are no heavier than that. The man who judges all the other wicketkeepers thought Carey was ready, so who else was there to argue?

But cricket had lost Carey to Aussie Rules two years earlier, when the multi-talented Loxton lad seemed ready to choose the Sherrin over the six-stitcher.

“I remember this little athletic looking kid with long peroxide blond hair, who also drove around and just wanted to talk to everyone and chase every ball and hit every ball,” Ferguson says.

“Of course he turned away from cricket for a while and started playing football, but when he came back to cricket it was pretty cool to get the chance to play with him because I’ve known him for so long.”

From that moment on, everything fell into place. A Sheffield Shield debut in 2013 turned into an ODI debut in 2018 before a World Cup squad arrived in 2019; the goalkeeper batsman fits in perfectly every time. His introduction to Test cricket was just as clean.

Eight catches before the match, a new record for a wicketkeeper on the Test debut, was a signal of how unseen Carey went through the match; the immaculate record a compliment to how seamlessly he fit into the team.

“As a wicketkeeper you are only judged by catches made or catches dropped,” he said after the match.

And throughout his career, he rarely dropped them.

“I think I joked with someone early on that it was like he had Velcro in his gloves and he just caught everything,” Ferguson says. “When he first got into the Shield side, he gave everything gloves, I was never afraid that he would miss something.

“I felled next to him quite a bit on the first slip… [he] cost me a few stats, but with the gloves on his percentages might have been a little higher than mine.”

The certainty Carey has shown behind the stumps in this Ashes series is in stark contrast to his English counterpart, Jos Buttler.

Able to produce the miraculous, Buttler has amazed in this Test, often for all the wrong reasons. Two gorgeous grabs to remove Marcus Harris in every turn left headliners looking for the right superlatives to use. The simple chance that he caught Marnus Labuschagne on the evening of Day 1 made even park cricketers think they could earn a test call.

Such is the fate of wicketkeepers: so seldom thought of, but so quickly checked for mistakes.

But Carey’s humble nature on the pitch has proved that he doesn’t get overwhelmed on occasion, a testament to all he’s been through to reach this level.

“To see him, thinking back to all those years where we first met at Adelaide Oval No. 2 as teenagers, it’s unbelievable to think he’s here now, it’s really been an amazing journey,” said Ferguson.

“He’s not necessarily the loudest voice in a dressing room or someone who is rambunctious and stands out in that sense, he’s always been in charge with his actions and I think we see that at the test level.

“There’s a sense of pride there, I think I’ve known him for so long. I am very proud of my friend.”

And no matter where Gordon watches his son’s performance, those countless hours of walking around Adelaide Oval will all be worth it, knowing that his son is now there with a baggy green on his head.