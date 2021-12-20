With Covid hitting NFL, gamblers may need to play table tennis more





(Bloomberg) — The wave of Covid-19 that is shattering professional and college sports schedules could also disrupt holiday season plans for sports gamblers — unless they really, really like table tennis. The National Basketball Association said Sunday it has postponed five games this week. At least three National Football League games for Week 15 have been postponed. The National Hockey League has had to postpone at least 20 games this season, including Saturday’s game between the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens. Six Premier League games were canceled this weekend and officials have convened a meeting to discuss preventative postponements of future games, Athletic UK reported. Just as the leagues scramble as players test positive or teams go into quarantine, sports betting creates backup plans in case their business models need to be adjusted. The situation is helping companies like DraftKings Inc. or Flutter Entertainment Plc, both of which shares have fallen almost weekly since mid-September. Nearly half of the Premier League’s 20 teams have betting companies advertising on the front of their jerseys. We always have markets for things — tennis, horse racing, even lower-end things like table tennis, said Chris Jones, a spokesperson for FanDuel, a division of Flutter. Adjust accordingly and with two years of experience in dealing with the pandemic, you are elevating the events that are still happening. The cancellations — and prospects waning as the omicron variant spreads in the US and UK — could hardly come at a worse time. Professional soccer teams are approaching playoffs and college soccer teams are heading to post-season bowling games. Pro basketball teams start their season with back-to-back games scheduled. Leagues have moved quickly to introduce new masking and other Covid safety protocols. The NFL made policy changes last week to quickly introduce even more protocols after this weekend’s games. They include a more focused testing plan, more flexibility for players to attend meetings virtually and also an opt-out for high-risk players for the remainder of the season, the NFL said in a statement. 2021 Bloomberg LP

