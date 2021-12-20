Cricket: Australia sets record goal for England to chase





Ben Stokes will have to play incredible innings to save England from a defeat in Adelaide. Photo / Photo Sport

Mitchell Starc removed England captain Joe Root in the final crossing as Australia pushed for victory in the second Ashes Test after setting a record 468 run target on Sunday. Root, who was beaten hard in the groin by Starc in his penultimate over on the fourth day in his penultimate over on the fourth day, slipped the left arm paceman over after scoring 24 in the latter, leaving England a stutter at 82-4. England must make history to win. The highest successful pursuit in the fourth innings is the West Indies’ 418-7 against Australia in 2003. The highest successful pursuit in the fourth inning in Adelaide is Australia’s 315-6 that defeated England in 1901-02. Struggling England opener Haseeb Hameed flopped again when Jhye Richardson found the opener’s gauntlet in his first over and sent him the ball without scoring. Rory Burns (34) and Dawid Malan (20) shared 44 runs before Australia struck three times in the final session. Malan, who was dropped by captain Steve Smith in Nathan Lyon’s lone slip, didn’t last much longer and was out lbw to fast bowler Michael Neser in the next over. Burns successfully overturned an lbw decision against him, but Smith plucked a beautiful low two-handed catch in the briefs to overcome his previous blemish when Richardson found the edge of the lefthander’s bat. Earlier, Australia announced the second inning at 230-9 during the middle session. First innings Centurio Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head scored the highest, with 51 runs each, while Cameron Green added an unbeaten 33 as Australia looked for quick runs in the evening session. England’s bowlers took three early wickets to hold back Australia’s victory, despite a warm-up injury to Root that prevented the England captain from taking to the field before the start of the game. Resuming on Sunday at 45-1, Australia lost early opener Marcus Harris, Smith and night watchman Neser, before a rally by Labuschagne and Head led Australia to 134-4 at halftime, leading by 371 runs. Related articles Before the game, Root was hit in the abdomen while hitting the net and was taken to hospital for further examination. He was cleared of a serious injury and returned to the field later in the session. Allrounder Stokes stepped in to captain Root as the tourists found their line and length early to break into Australia’s batting line. In the span of three balls, Neser was bowled three times by James Anderson, before Harris was spectacularly caught by Jos Buttler who ducked to his left flank of Stuart Broad for 23. Buttler, who had mixed fortunes with the gloves in Adelaide, then dropped Smith on Broad’s next ball. Broad thought he had ambushed Australian star batsman lbw on his next throw, but the third umpire review upheld a close on-field decision not to go out. Smith’s reprieve was short-lived, with Ollie Robinson having the stand-in captain caught in the leg by Buttler for six, reducing the hosts to 55-4. After tea, Head and Labuschagne fell to big shots right after scoring their half-century, while Root (2-27) returned with his off-spinners to sack Alex Carey (6) and Mitchell Starc (19). Richardson (8) was caught by Buttler trying to get Malan (2-33) into the stands, prompting Smith to make his second statement of the match. Australia leads the five-game series 1-0.

