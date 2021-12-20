Virginia Tech Football: Braxton Burmeister Enters NCAA Transfer Portal





Seemingly every day since the Virginia Tech Hokies ended the regular season with a win over the Virginia Cavaliers, the Hokies have lost another player. On Saturday, quarterback Braxton Burmeister became the latest Hokie to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Virginia Techs roster for the Pinstripe Bowl against Maryland on December 29 will look completely different from the one against UVA last month. Burmeister is the second Tech quarterback to enter the portal, after Knox Kadum. That leaves Connor Blumrick and Tahj Bullock as VT’s quarterbacks in the Pinstripe Bowl. The Hokies have already lost their top two wide receivers when Tayvion Robinson entered the transfer portal, signed with Kentucky, and Tre Turner opted out of the bowl to prepare for the NFL draw. Other players such as Luke Tenuta, Brock Hoffman, Lecitus Smith, Jordan Williams, Jermaine Waller and Amare Barno have signed up for the NFL draft along with Turner. Tenuta and Hoffman will play in the bowl game, while the others have opted out. Per Mike Niziolek of The Roanoke Times, Burmeister asked the coaching staff if he could play in the bowl while staying in the portal. The coaching staff declined that request. This is the Virginia Techs depth chart for the Pinstripe Bowl. Burmeister switched from Oregon to Virginia Tech in 2019. The NCAA turned down his request to play immediately and he had to serve out that season. He started his first game for the Hokies in the 2020 season opener against NC State, leading Tech to an impressive win. Burmeister started the next two games for the Hokies until Hendon Hooker returned to the lineup. He relieved Hooker in a loss to Clemson, which would be Hookers’ last game in a Virginia Tech uniform. He started the season finale against Virginia and led the Hokies to a blowout win. Burmeister was 3-1 as a starter in 2020. In 2021 Burmeister would get the runway with no one left in Blacksburg. The passing game went downhill with Burmeister, but he didn’t have the best coaching or schedule. He left several matches with injuries, but always returned. His toughness was never an issue and his teammates respected him. Burmeister ends his career at Virginia Tech by playing in 17 games, passing for 2,647 yards with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 714 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown pass in 2021. He was 2-0 as a starting quarterback against Virginia. We here at Gobbler Country wish nothing but the best for Braxton and appreciate his contributions to Virginia Tech during the trying times of the past two seasons.

