Chinese tennis star Peng denies sexual assault charges





BEIJING (Reuters) — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai said on Sunday she had never accused anyone of sexual assault against her, and that a social media post she posted early last month had been misunderstood. Peng’s well-being became a concern among the global tennis community and human rights organizations when she appeared to allege that a former Chinese Deputy Prime Minister, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past. After that post, she was absent from the public for nearly three weeks. “First, I must emphasize one point that is extremely important. I have never said or written that anyone has sexually abused me. I must clearly emphasize this point,” Peng said in the video posted by Lianhe Zaobao, a media outlet in Singapore. . Peng’s comments on Sunday marked the first time she had publicly discussed the matter on camera. She spoke on the sidelines of a cross-country skiing event in Shanghai that she was attending. She said her post on Weibo, a Twitter-like social media site, which was quickly removed, was a “private matter”. Peng, 35, said in the video that “people have a lot of misunderstandings” about her Weibo post. She didn’t work out. She also said she had lived at home in Beijing unsupervised. She didn’t mention Zhang. Reuters has been unable to reach Peng since her Weibo post. Earlier this month, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), which has sought a direct line of communication with Peng, said it would immediately suspend tournaments in China over concerns about Peng’s treatment and the safety of other players. The WTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday. China did not immediately respond to Peng’s initial post, but said it “opposes the politicization of sports” following the WTA’s decision to suspend tournaments in China. Zhang has not commented on the matter. Discussion about the scandal, which emerged as Beijing prepared to host the Winter Olympics in February, has been heavily censored in China. Peng said in the video posted Sunday that she personally wrote a letter to WTA head Steve Simon last month denying the assault charge, and that an English translation by Chinese state media was accurate. Simon had said at the time that he “had a hard time believing” that Peng had actually written the email or believed what had been attributed to her. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has held two video calls with Peng, 35, who is currently on the run. During the event in Shanghai on Sunday, Peng appeared on a fifth-floor balcony with athletes from various sports, including former NBA basketball star Yao Ming, and watched for about 20 minutes, according to the Lianhe Zaobao report. She wore a black jacket with a Chinese flag and a red T-shirt with the characters for China.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Sports/China-tennis-star-Peng-denies-she-made-sexual-assault-accusation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos