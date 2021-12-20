Green Bay Packers take third straight division title as Aaron Rodgers equals Brett Favre’s TD record





BALTIMORE — All Matt LaFleur does is win division titles. In his three years as the Green Bay Packers coach, they have won the NFC North three times. All Aaron Rodgers does is throw touchdown passes. In his 14th season as the Packers’ starter, he equaled Brett Favre’s franchise record of 442 touchdown passes. And just about everyone in green and gold left M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday with what they wanted: a 31-30 win over the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens. The win was secured after the Ravens failed to convert on a 2 point conversion that would have given them a 1 point lead with 45 seconds left. It was the second time in three games that Baltimore opted for the win over a 2-point conversion attempt and failed. The Ravens lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this month after failing to convert when they were still one point behind with 12 seconds left. The Packers (11-3) took the division title, giving them an automatic playoff spot, and remained on track for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with three games left. And Rodgers matched the man he replaced as Packer’s quarterback in 2008. Greg Jennings caught Rodgers’ first touchdown in Dallas 14 years ago, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught No. 442 when Rodgers tied Favre. Rodgers fell in 45 games less, as he set the tone in his 210th game (203rd as a starter), while Favre needed 255 games (and 253 starts) in 16 seasons. Rodgers is in his 17th season but didn’t become a starter until his fourth year. Rodgers has also thrown 193 fewer interceptions in his career than Favre as a member of the Packers. Rodgers came into the game, taking three touchdown passes to match the record and four to break it. He threw his first of the game, No. 440 of his career, on a 3-yard out to Davante Adams to make it 14-14 in the second quarter. It was also his 65th career touchdown for Adams, tying Rodgers and Adams with Rodgers and Jordy Nelson for the most touchdowns by a quarterback receiver duo in Packer history. The second, No. 441, came on the opening drive of the second quarter when he bought time and looped a 9-yarder to Aaron Jones for a 21-14 lead. The third, record pair number 442, was an 11-yarder to Valdes-Scantling with 12:54 left in the fourth quarter for a 28-17 lead. Rodgers nearly had a fourth touchdown pass for the outright record, but he and Allen Lazard just missed what an 11-yarder would have been midway through the fourth quarter. Now Rodgers gets to try to break the line against the Browns at home on Christmas Day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/32906175/green-bay-packers-clinch-third-straight-division-title-aaron-rodgers-ties-brett-favre-td-record The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos