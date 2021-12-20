2021 Annual Review: From Gabba Cricket Test Win to Olympic Hockey Games in Tokyo Bronze

Amid the gloom of the coronavirus, Indian sport shone like never before in 2021. But as 2021 was an Olympic year, which came a year late due to the global pandemic, Indian sport also had its share of the flavor of the Games. But cricket, India’s first love, brought great joy and pride to fans when an exhausted Indian cricket team won a cricket series in Australia, courtesy of a new crop of youngsters who will become future stars of world cricket.

Here’s a look at 10 unforgettable moments:

1. Neeraj Chopra’s Gold Medal

There’s nothing like an Olympic gold medal. And for a country so enamored with all that glitters, a certain gold has eluded Indians for so long that it has become a national obsession. But at the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra not only ended 13 years of waiting for individual gold, but also became the first Indian track and field athlete to win a medal in the Olympics.

2. Paralympics – Record Medal Haul

In Tokyo, India also won their largest amount of medals at all Olympics, with the Paralympics returning home with five golds, eight silvers and six bronzes for a total of 19. India finds its heroes coming from all corners of the country. And arguably the biggest star of the Indian campaign was 20-year-old Avani Lekhara, who won gold and bronze. But there were countless others whose struggles won the hearts and minds of compatriots.

3. Hockey Bronze Medal

India ended their Olympic hockey medal drought with the men’s team winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Games. India defeated Germany 5-4 in a thriller. India, still the most successful hockey country at the Olympics, last won a gold medal at the 1980 Games in Moscow. The women’s team was also close to opening their medal account in Tokyo. But they lost to Great Britain in the bronze medal play-off.

4. Mirabai Chanu’s Silver Medal

India probably sent their strongest Olympic contingent to Tokyo. The anticipation of an unprecedented medal harvest was there. But the rambunctious contingent of world-class archers, archers, wrestlers and boxers still needed a good start at the 2020 Games. And Saikhom Mirabai Chanu delivered on that start with an exemplary performance on the opening day of the Games by winning a silver medal. It is another matter, however, that a majority of India’s hopes for medals returned empty-handed.

5. Lovlina Borgohain’s Bronze Medal

Who doesn’t love an underdog story! For millions of Indians, the script for such an enduring story was provided by Lovlina Borgohain with her epic performance at the Tokyo Olympics. She won a bronze medal in women’s boxing, becoming only the second Indian female boxer and third overall after legends MC Mary Kom and Vijender Singh to win an Olympic medal in the process. She was also the first woman to qualify for the Olympics from Assam.

6. PV Sindhu’s Bronze Medal

PV Sindhu is now a regular winner, a rare trait for Indian sports stars. A bona fide global superstar. PV Sindhu, already a world champion and one of the most successful shuttlecocks, became the first Indian woman and the country’s second to win individual medals in multiple Olympics. The silver medalist from Rio won bronze at the Tokyo Games. And the best thing is, PV Sindhu is only 26 years old.

7. Gabba Test Win

India was on crutches as the grueling tour Down Under reached its final stretch. But a group of unannounced players ended Australia’s fabled stranglehold at Fort Gabba by recording arguably one of the greatest Test wins in cricket history. The Brisbane win also helped India win back-to-back Test series against Australia in their own backyard.

8. Sunil Chhetric’s record

India captain Sunil Chhetri will be remembered as one of the most prolific goalscorers in international football. He is already joint second in the list of active scorers, along with Lionel Messi, and only behind Cristiano Ronaldo. And in 2021, Sunil Chhetri (80) also surpassed the legendary international goals of Pele (77).

9. Chennai Super Kings win IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings produced a vintage performance to win the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE. Often called ‘Dad’s Army’ for their lineup of ‘old’ players, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s men showed that experience matters, even in an ever-evolving format that demands power play in its truest form. The win also helped CSK move closer to Mumbai Indians’ record of five IPL wins.

10. Mithali Raj Achievement

Often hailed as the mainstay of Indian women’s cricket, Mithali Raj is still doing well at 39. And in 2021 she became the top finisher in women’s cricket across all formats, overtaking former England captain Charlotte Edwards (10,273). Mithali Raj achieved the feat during the third ODI match between England and India on July 3. She will start the new year with 10,454 international runs.