Abbey Murphy plays with valuable lead for US women’s hockey team

Abbey Murphy’s versatile play has taken her in more ways than one from Evergreen Park, Illinois, through the Gophers women’s hockey program and, currently, with the United States team preparing for the Beijing Olympics.

“Murph is a player who brings a tremendous amount of speed and skill into play,” said Team USA coach Joel Johnson. “When she has the puck, she is a dynamic player, she is deceptive. She can attack herself, which is not always common. She is a young player, so she has yet to learn to play without the puck and play a fair game.”

She also likes to keep the other team honest.

Team USA will face Canada on Monday in the seventh game of the My Why Tour of nine games as the two rivals prepare for the Olympics. And Murphy has informed Team Canada that she is watching them during the tour. In addition to her offensive abilities, she scored 18 points in 20 games with the Gophers last season before taking this season off college hockey. She has shown little tolerance for opponents who give her teammates business.

As a result, the hockey rivalry between the US and Canada continues to seep through a few scrums, and an expected audience of more than 10,000 will see for themselves Monday at Xcel Energy Center.

It will be the first game between the teams since Friday in St. Louis, when Murphy came to the aid of fellow forward Dani Cameranesi and sparked one of the more spirited skirmishes of the series.

After 3 minutes and 6 seconds of the second period, Cameranesi was cross-checked on the boards by Canada’s Claire Thompson … without a whistle from the referee.

“I’ve kept my composure pretty well. I don’t get upset after some stuff,” Murphy said, “but when that happens in front of my face, a teammate gets hit in the planks from behind. I can’t watch that happen and I can’t jump in and stand up for her.

“That’s not a teammate if I don’t do anything.”

Murphy checked Thompson to the ice. Murphy then took a shot from Canadian captain Marie-Phillip Poulin. Others joined the conflict. Murphy had her helmet taken off as umpires came in and started handing out penalties. Murphy and Poulin, who has a similar lead, had words for each other from the penalty areas.

Johnson agreed that Murphy falls in the same category as former Twins cage rattle A,J. Pierzynski in the sense that you want to play with her and not against her. And Johnson pointed out that 19-year-old Murphy is as rugged as he is talented, but never takes the rough side too far. Meanwhile, she has earned respect from her teammates.

“That’s what she brings every day,” said US captain Kendall Coyne Schofield, “She loves this game. She will have her teammates. She wants to win. She competes hard and, as you see her competing against Canada, against everyone , that’s how she competes in practice.”

Coyne Schofield is from Palos Heights, Illinois, about 15 minutes from where Murphy grew up, and remembers seeing Murphy on a U12 team full of energy and love for the game. Murphy started playing hockey at the age of 7. By 9 her competitive qualities began to form. She had two older brothers: Patrick played football at Carthage College, while Dominic is a wrestler at St. Cloud State.

“We used to throw each other around a lot when we were younger,” Abbey Murphy said.

Have they ever tricked you? “When I was a little kid, yes,” she said, “but I’d get them back.”

Murphy was an acclaimed recruit, earning WCHA Rookie of the Year honors for the season. After that, she was twice named rookie of the week. She misses her Gophers teammates but has the time of her life with Team USA.

On Monday, she will have family and friends at the X as she creates and protects for her teammates.

“It’s a nice short drive for my family,” Murphy said. “It’s going to be fun. We don’t have a lot of games close to home, so it’s going to be very special. And to be able to play on Minnesota ground is great.”