Tennis star Peng Shuai pleads for sexual abuse in interview





Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai said on December 19 that she had never accused anyone of sexually assaulting her, and that her social media post had been misunderstood. In a six-minute interview with Lianhe Zaobao, the Chinese pro-Beijing media in Singapore, Peng said she was not under house arrest and her posts were misunderstood. On November 2, Peng, 35, Posted on Chinese social media Weibo that the ex-Deputy Prime Minister of China, Zhang Gaoli, 75, with the help of his wife, forced her to have sex with him. Pengs’ posts were removed from the internet shortly after, before disappearing from the public eye for nearly three weeks. On her return afterwards, she was joined by Chinese officials. Peng’s well-being has since become a concern among the global tennis community and rights groups. The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) even moved to indefinitely suspend all games in mainland China and Hong Kong on December 1 due to concerns about Peng. Sunday’s video looks like a deliberately-arranged video, US-based Chinese commentator Tang Jingyuan said. Tang told The Epoch Times on Dec. 19 that while it appears that Lianhe Zaobao’s reporter stopped by and interviewed Peng on the spot, Pengs’ questions and responses both seem prearranged. Peng did not deny the unethical relations with Zhang, nor did she explain why she has not updated her Weibo to clear up the misunderstandings. Even all of Pengs’ photos and videos released in the past month have been published by state media rather than by herself, Tang said. I’m concerned about Pengs’ freedom. New video from Pengs On December 19, Peng spoke on camera for the first time about the alleged… assault when she attended a cross-country event in Shanghai, China. “First, I have to emphasize one point that is extremely important: I never said or wrote that anyone has sexually abused me, I must clearly emphasize this,” Peng told Lianhe Zaobao. She said what she posted on Weibo was a “private matter” and people have a lot of misunderstanding about her posts. Speaking of her life, Peng said that she had lived in her house in Beijing the whole time and that she had the freedom to do her things. Peng shared the email she sent to WTA chief Steve Simon on December 2. The Chinese email was written by myself. CGTN (Chinese state-run China Global Television Network) translated it into English and posted it on its Twitter. Simon had said at the time that he “had a hard time believing” that Peng had actually written the email or believed what had been attributed to her. During the six-minute conversation, Peng did not mention Zhangs’ name or explain the misunderstandings. On Sunday, Peng watched the ski game with Chinese sports officials, including former NBA player and current chairman of the Chinese basketball association Yao Ming, and vice chairman of the Chinese table tennis association Wang Liqin, according to Lianhe Zaobao. In the video, Peng wears a red T-shirt with the characters for China and a black down jacket with “China” in English and the Chinese flag. Reuters contributed to this report. By The Epoch Times

