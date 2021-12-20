Australia vs England, second test, day 5 live updates, stream, day 5, blog, how to watch, videos, Mitchell Starc injury, Adelaide

With Australia leading the way in Adelaide, attention is already focused on what Justin Langers’ line-up could look like for the Boxing Day Test.

In particular, whether Marcus Harris’ continued woes will be enough to see him fall off the side in favor of Usman Khawaja.

Harris managed 23 in Australias second innings in Adelaide, but was able to hit back only three in the first and was caught behind Broad on both occasions.

Australian selectors could point to Jos Buttlers’ heroism as a reason to give Harris another chance at the MCG.

But Harris’ struggle is nothing new, averaging 22.19 from 12 Tests and despite Australias strong start to the Ashes, there could be a change on the horizon.

However, Australian cricketing great Ricky Ponting feels like Harris will get another chance to prove himself.

There will be questions, and the questions are probably fair enough, he told cricket.com.au.

But to pick a guy for just two tests and (after) he’s only been out three times (would be unwarranted).

His record is a concern, his record against England is a concern and his record against Stuart Broad is a concern. Taking all those things into consideration, therefore those questions will be there.

But I just have a feeling that they will stay with him.

Is Marcus Harris still the way forward? (Photo by William WEST/AFP)

Elsewhere, Australian Test great Ian Chappell has let down Joe Roots captaincy, saying that Pat Cummins will develop into the type of leader England desperately need.

Writing for Cricinfo, Chapell said Pat Cummins was Australia’s most inspiring player who will learn from his mistakes, something Root and England have not done.

Will Cummins have days when things don’t go exactly according to plan? Too good – that’s the life of a captain, and of any leader anywhere in the world, he wrote.

However, Cummins will improve as a captain because that’s what good leaders do: they learn from their mistakes and try to avoid them in the future.

Cummins will become a really strong leader and get excellent help because he is well respected. Ultimately, he will be ranked as a good leader for all occasions. Much of it will be based on his composure and common sense.

Chappell then delivered this sizzling take on Root.

Stokes stunning catch | 00:30

What is the opposite definition of excellent leadership? There’s a good chance it could be summed up by the Joe Roots captaincy.

It’s not that the Roots team hates him – quite the contrary – it’s just that he’s made so many bad decisions that they have to think, oh no, not again.

He is not an inspiring captain and this is indicated by the number of times his team has worked their way to a decent position but failed to finish the job

ENGLAND FINALLY ALLOWS THE MISTAKE WE ALL SAY ARRIVE

England were roasted for leaving Stuart Broad and James Anderson out of his team for the opening test at the Gabba.

Now the Poms are also admitting that they made another selection blunder in Adelaide, leaving them on the cusp of another defeat.

Before even a ball was bowled, England was heavily criticized for having chosen a full-fledged attack.

Australias Travis Head had described spin as a non-negotiable in Adelaide and predicted that Nathan Lyon would play a pivotal role in the series he has.

Ollie Robinson was forced to bowl off-spin, while England bowling coach Jon Lewis was forced to admit the Poms had misjudged the circumstances.

The wicket is clearly turning, he said, per MONKEY.

And we had a feeling that the ball would move a little more under the lights than it has.

In retrospect you could say that we should have chosen a different side.

But at that point we felt like we had picked a team that would win the game.

It leaves England in a precarious position en route to Monday’s action.

Ben Stokes has been England’s hero on so many occasions.

You only need to go back to 2019 when he led England to the most impossible Ashes-saving victories in the third Test at Headingley.

And hell can be relied upon to perform again as England face an uphill battle on day five of the second Ashes Test, with Australia needing six wickets to claim victory to move to a 2-0 series lead .

Ben Stokes will have to deliver. (Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

England captain Joe Root was sacked in an important wicket for the hosts on the last ball of day four with Stokes on the other side, leaving England 4-82 on the brink of defeat and needing 386 runs to win. to win.

Even this may be too much of a task for Stokes and his company, although the star all-rounder has the full support of English fast bowling coach Jon Lewis.

We have a man with a lot of character that we’ve seen before. He’s done really special things and the same as Joe (Root) he fights really hard, he said.

He showed that again tonight, he showed character… the guys are fighting really hard and are a little short at the moment, but tomorrow we have a chance to show what we can do.

But the chase gets all the more difficult without Root in the fold.

So much so that if they were to chase the original total of 468, it would mark the highest chase in test match history, surpassing 2018’s West Indian chase against Australia in 2003.

Maybe only Stokes can save them now?

TEAMS

Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson

England XI: Haseeb Hameed, Rory Burns, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

