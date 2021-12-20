How Michigan Football Prepares for Georgia, College Football Playoff

ANN ARBOR, I. –Last week, Michigan football returned to training as it gears up for its first-ever chance in the College Football Playoff.

While the challenges Georgia presents may seem daunting, given that the Bulldogs were considered unbeatable — you know, before they were defeated by Alabama — the Wolverines are excited about the opportunity and think the coaches have a good plan for getting them ready.

We are slowly working our way back into it. (Thursday) we went, it was like our Tuesday practice was banging, said Christopher Hinton of the third-year defensive tackle. The coaches have a great plan for us not to kill us early, but to prove us right, so they were fresh for the game in a few weeks. I really like their plan, trust their plan, trust the coaches all year.

In preparation for playing in the Miami Gardens nighttime heat, the team has practiced indoors to acclimate before departing for Florida on December 26. The added consequence is that the team had a little over a week off after the Big Ten Championship game, helping players like Blake Corum, who has been injured since early November.

While admitting he’s still not 100%, he feels the time off has helped tremendously in clearing the air between the regular season and the post-season, while also helping him and others get healthier.

We were locked up. We had a nice week off, refresh our minds, refresh our bodies, Corum said. Now they were back, locked up, focused on Georgia. Either watch their movie, go through plays, plays that will work, and just get ready for this Orange Bowl.

That said, don’t expect the team to suddenly change things now that there is potential for two more games.

As Corum points out, they’ve reached this point by doing things the way they’ve been doing them all year, there’s no point suddenly doing things differently just because it’s the playoff.

Goals still the same. The goal was to get this far, the goal is to keep going, Corum said. Our focus is the same, the goal is the same. Still approached everything the same way. It works, why change it? Would prepare the same and go from there.

That said, it will be a clash between Michigan’s offense, which leads the nation by 17 plays from over 50 yards, and Georgia’s top-ranked defense.

In recent weeks we’ve seen a lot more imagination of the Wolverine attack, of the use of Donovan Edwards against Maryland, who set up the AJ Henning end-around against Ohio State, who set up the Edwards throw in the Big Ten. Championship game.

Do the offensive players feel that coordinator Josh Gattis has saved something special for this game and possibly next week?

I wouldn’t really say he’s going to make it, we just practice it and we use it when the opportunity arises, said third-year curator Mike Sainristil. The opponent we’re playing may not have the right defensive look to face him, so just keep practicing and keep it in the game book. And as soon as the opportunity presented itself, they would take advantage of it.

The level of tension in Schembechler Hall is palpable. As third-year cornerback DJ Turner puts it, this team salivates at the opportunity to once again demonstrate its prowess on a national stage.

Were back energized, refreshed, ready to go.

The Capital One Orange Bowl kicks off December 31 at 7:30 PM EST at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.