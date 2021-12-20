Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai denies sexual abuse allegation, but WTA is not convinced





Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied in her first media interview that a senior Communist Party leader sexually assaulted her and insisted that she lives free, since her allegations raised concerns for her safety. However, the comments did not allay concerns with the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), which said Monday it still had “significant concerns about her well-being and her ability to communicate without censorship or coercion”. The quickly censored social media post of the former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champions last month sparked international concern, including from the United Nations, the White House and other tennis stars. In comments to Lianhe Zaobao, a Singaporean Chinese-language newspaper, Peng denied making the allegation. “I want to emphasize a very important point: I never said or wrote anything accusing anyone of sexual abuse,” the 35-year-old said in footage apparently filmed with a phone during a sporting event in Shanghai. “I want to emphasize this point very clearly.” In a post on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform, Peng claimed that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli — who is in her 70s — forced her into sex during an on-again, off-again relationship. The post was quickly deleted from the Chinese web, but not before screenshots were posted on Twitter, sparking a worldwide outcry. In the Zaobao video, when asked about the Weibo post, Peng said it was a “private matter” that people had “a lot of misunderstanding” about. She didn’t work out. In the video, a person can be heard asking if she can move freely and if she has been under surveillance since the allegations were made. Peng replied that she “has always been very free”. The WTA said it was still not convinced of Peng’s well-being. “We remain steadfast in our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into her allegation of sexual assault,” the organization said in a statement emailed to AFP. The WTA has suspended all tournaments in China, including Hong Kong, over concerns about Peng. ‘My own free will’ The latest video follows images of Peng published by Chinese state media, including some of her during a tennis tournament. They also posted a screenshot of an email Peng allegedly wrote to the Women’s Tennis Association that said, “Everything is fine.” But that did little to allay the concerns. WTA chief Steve Simon said at the time that he found Peng’s email “hard to believe” and wondered if she was really free to speak openly. In the latest video, dressed in a red T-shirt and dark down jacket, both with “China” on them, Peng told Zaobao that the email was legit and was written “completely of his own free will.” promoted In the shaky Zaobao footage, Peng appears to be talking to Chinese basketball star Yao Ming at a skiing event. Hours earlier, unverified images posted online by a Chinese state-affiliated journalist showed Peng talking to Yao and two other Chinese sports figures: Olympic sailing champion Xu Lijia and retired table tennis player Wang Liqin. Topics mentioned in this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/tennis/chinese-tennis-star-peng-shuai-denies-making-sexual-assault-claim-2660394 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos