Watch: “Absolute Mayhem” as players rush to ground crews to get cover in women’s National Cricket League game

Chaos reigned supreme at a Women’s National Cricket League match between Victoria Women and New South Wales Women on Sunday, as things started back up in Melbourne. With rain coming down with a nice coat, the ground crew rushed to put on the covers, but the windy conditions didn’t. didn’t help their cause and kept blowing the covers off. The Victorian team led by Captain Ellyse Perry and some members of the New South Wales team came to the rescue of the ground crew. The players and ground crew then combined brilliantly to finally get the blankets up, but not without some effort.

The whole event made for a hilarious spectacle where Perry had to lie on the covers to avoid being blown off.

Check out the Melbourne comedy scenes here:

Absolute MAYHEM at the CitiPower Center as the weather kicks off in Melbourne Well done to players and ground staff for getting this cover! #WNCL pic.twitter.com/e00U7hhQOp Victorian cricket team (@VicStateCricket) December 19, 2021

Despite the unruly intervention of the rain gods, the entire match went on.

New South Wales came out on top, taking a five-wicket victory over Victoria Women.

NSW had won the toss and chose to bowl. They started well, taking wickets at regular intervals as Victoria found themselves faltering 120 for five in 25.1 overs. Annabel Sutherland and Nicole Faltum held the ship steady with 77 points for a sixth wicket.

Faltum hit 88 not out of 83 balls to help her team hit a fight total of 270 for eight in their 50 overs.

However, the chase proved to be a breeze for New South Wales as Rachael Haynes and captain Alyssa Healy got their team off to a whirlwind start with a partnership of 116 runs for the opening wicket.

Healy was sacked for 51, while Haynes fell for a brilliant 96 from 119 balls. Tahlia Wilson and Phoebe Litchfield were both sent to ducks as Victoria threatened to derail the NSW chase.

But a reckless undefeated 80 from just 48 balls from Erin Burns got NSW across the line with 41 balls remaining.