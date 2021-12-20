Sports
Watch: “Absolute Mayhem” as players rush to ground crews to get cover in women’s National Cricket League game
Watch: Victoria and NSW players help ground crews put on the blankets© Twitter
Chaos reigned supreme at a Women’s National Cricket League match between Victoria Women and New South Wales Women on Sunday, as things started back up in Melbourne. With rain coming down with a nice coat, the ground crew rushed to put on the covers, but the windy conditions didn’t. didn’t help their cause and kept blowing the covers off. The Victorian team led by Captain Ellyse Perry and some members of the New South Wales team came to the rescue of the ground crew. The players and ground crew then combined brilliantly to finally get the blankets up, but not without some effort.
The whole event made for a hilarious spectacle where Perry had to lie on the covers to avoid being blown off.
Check out the Melbourne comedy scenes here:
Absolute MAYHEM at the CitiPower Center as the weather kicks off in Melbourne
Well done to players and ground staff for getting this cover! #WNCL pic.twitter.com/e00U7hhQOp
Victorian cricket team (@VicStateCricket) December 19, 2021
Despite the unruly intervention of the rain gods, the entire match went on.
New South Wales came out on top, taking a five-wicket victory over Victoria Women.
NSW had won the toss and chose to bowl. They started well, taking wickets at regular intervals as Victoria found themselves faltering 120 for five in 25.1 overs. Annabel Sutherland and Nicole Faltum held the ship steady with 77 points for a sixth wicket.
Faltum hit 88 not out of 83 balls to help her team hit a fight total of 270 for eight in their 50 overs.
However, the chase proved to be a breeze for New South Wales as Rachael Haynes and captain Alyssa Healy got their team off to a whirlwind start with a partnership of 116 runs for the opening wicket.
promoted
Healy was sacked for 51, while Haynes fell for a brilliant 96 from 119 balls. Tahlia Wilson and Phoebe Litchfield were both sent to ducks as Victoria threatened to derail the NSW chase.
But a reckless undefeated 80 from just 48 balls from Erin Burns got NSW across the line with 41 balls remaining.
Topics mentioned in this article
Sources
2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/watch-absolute-mayhem-as-players-come-to-ground-staffs-aid-to-get-covers-on-in-womens-national-cricket-league-match-2659250
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]