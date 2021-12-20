Ravens again fall short on two-point attempt when losing to Packers





For the second time in three weeks, the Ravens, one point behind the game, opted for a two-point conversion to win in regulation. The familiar feeling of late game penalty matched an equally well-known play-call, with all-in-one tight end Mark Andrews re-designated as the intended recipient of a potential game-winning grab. But in a way almost as heartbreaking as Baltimore’s road loss to Pittsburgh, a pass from Tyler Huntley — starting in the place of the injured Lamar Jackson — missed the mark. The visiting Green Bay Packers would ultimately prevail, 31-30. “I think our chances of winning were a little bit better there than in extra time, maybe, if you do the math,” explained coach John Harbaugh after the Ravens’ third consecutive loss. “I felt good about it, thought we had a good game and they made a really good game.” In a week 13 low-scoring affair against Pittsburgh, Harbaugh blamed an empty cornerback room further weakened by a season-ending injury to Marlon Humphrey for the two-point attempt. On a day when the Green Bay defense had absolutely no answer for Andrews, it felt good to have his number called again in times of crisis. The determined TE, who finished with 10 catches (13 goals), 136 yards and two scores, said he agreed with the choice of going for two. “That was the decision. Anyone who doubts that is wrong,” Andrews said. by ESPN. After an 8-yard Huntley TD racer cleared the deficit, Baltimore tried to sideline the Packers to earn a closer 2-point try, but they didn’t bite. On the attempt, Huntley rolled to the right and fired a tight window throw at Andrews. The pass was tipped off by safety Darnell Darnell Savage, who sprinted into the flat to help cover. And so it was over. For most of Sunday’s game, Baltimore’s effort did all but evoke feelings of deja vu at its Week 13 performance. The Ravens reached the end zone four times in a high-scoring affair against Aaron Rodgers and Co, while Huntley raced to a TD on consecutive runs to get them within 1. To his credit, Huntley played quite well in such a high stakes game, 28-of-40 for 215 yards with no turnover, while rushing for 73 yards and adding four total TDs. But we would be remiss if we didn’t praise Baltimore’s injury-plagued defense, who conceded a field goal and forced a punt to bring in the tying run. In the end, it was the Ravens who once again found themselves on the wrong side of the win-lose column with a chance to go to OT. They now find themselves with their backs against the wall en route to a massive 16-week clash against the 8-6 Bengals for the division lead.

