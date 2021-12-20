The Real Story Behind Kirk Cousins’ Career on Monday Night Football

Did you hear that? Kirk Cousins‘ record throughout his career on Monday Night Football is 1-9? Of course you have, because asking someone about cousins’ shortcomings on the biggest football stage is like asking if they’ve heard about that “COVID stuff” going around. While Minnesota’s starting quarterback took the first Monday night win of his career last season, the football world and a nation full of Kirky Non-believers love to punch you in the head with the failures of cousins ​​on the primetime stage.

Throughout his career, Cousins ​​has compiled below average stats by his standards — losing effort on Monday night.

So instead of dwelling on the combined 1-9 record for the Washington Football Team and Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football since 2014 — after all, wins are still not a quarterback statistic — let’s take a look at the why behind this level of incompetence on the national stage.

2020:

Week 10 @ Chicago: 19-13, W

Cousins ​​stats: 25/36, 292 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, 100.7 passer rating

Viking’s offense totaled 395 yards

Vikings defense allowed 149 yards

It wasn’t pretty, but Cousins ​​was his quintessential, efficient self as he led his team to their first win in Chicago on Monday night. The Vikings’ attack approached 400 meters and the defense was strong for four quarters. Keep this defensive feat in mind as you won’t find many other Monday night games where Cousins’ defense even came close to the level of domination that Zimmer put out in the Windy City last year.

2019:

Week 13 @ Seattle: 37-30, L

Cousins ​​stats: 22/38, 276 yards, two touchdowns, interception only, 87.2 passer rating

Viking’s offense was 354 yards

Vikings defense allowed 444 yards (218 rushing yards)

Another reasonable pedestrian statistic from Cousins ​​in Seattle. Despite Minnesota hanging 30 points over the Seattle Seahawks, Zimmer’s defense was absolutely on fire for nearly 400 yards — including 218 rushing yards. Unfortunately for cousins, a trend is starting to emerge for his Monday night defensive counterparts when you look back at his games.

Week 16 vs Green Bay: 23-10, L

Cousins ​​stats: 16/31, 122 yards, one touchdown, one interception, 58.8 passer rating

Vikings foul totaled 139 yards

Vikings defense allowed 383 yards (184 rushing yards)

The stinkiest stinkers for Cousins ​​and the Vikings attack. Freshman Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur made his debut at US Bank Stadium, beating his rival in the frontier battles. While the defense was attacked over 180 rushing yards, Cousins ​​and the Vikings attack have no excuse for this level of futility on the biggest football stage.

2018:

Week 14 @ Seattle: 21-7, L

Cousins ​​stats: 20/33, 208 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions, one lost fumble, 89.0 passer rating

Vikings foul totaled 276 yards

Vikings defense allowed 274 yards (214 rushing yards)

Even Russell Wilson disabled by the air, Seattle’s ground game dominated Zimmer’s defense for more than 200 yards into the game. Another less than stellar performance from Cousins, but it’s impossible to point the finger at him if the side of the ball he’s not responsible for doesn’t answer the Seahawks’ running game.

After looking back at the Cousins ​​era, the Vikings haven’t exactly played complementary football on Monday Nights — other than last season’s win in Chicago. Before the 2020 win at Soldier Field, the Vikings’ defense averaged . on 205.3 rushing yards per game on Monday night since 2018. And beyond the 2019 slump at home to Green Bay, it’s a big question to blame Cousins ​​for Minnesota’s 1-3 record on Monday night since 2018 — especially when the defense gets regular. cut open.

Let’s delve deeper into Cousins’ career on the big stage by looking back at how the competitions went during his time in Washington.

2017 (Washington)

Week 4 @ Kansas City: 29-20, L

Cousins ​​stats: 14/24, 220 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, seven carries for 38 yards, 116.7 passer rating

The attack in Washington totaled 331 yards

Washington defense allowed 429 yards (168 rushing yards)

An extremely efficient Cousins ​​was still no match for the Kansas City Chiefs on the road at Arrowhead Stadium in early 2017. Led by Alex Smith, Tyrek Hill, Travis Kelce, and rookie walks back Kareem Hunt, Andy Reid‘s offense dominated Washington for 429 yards – including 168 yards on the ground. Washington’s attempt to run the ball and keep Kanas City’s attack on the sidelines was largely a failure, as the game plan ultimately failed to keep Cousins ​​up to the Chiefs’ attack.

Week 7 @ Philadelphia: 34-24, L

Cousins ​​stats: 30/40, 303 yards, three touchdowns, one interception, 110.7 passer rating

The attack in Washington totaled 344 yards

Washington defense allowed 371 yards (127 rushing yards)

Another performance where you can’t ask for much more from Cousins ​​in Washington’s defeat. Washington’s running game, meanwhile, did not exist in this particular race Doug Pederson‘s unit ran for 127 yards en route to 34 points at Lincoln Financial Stadium.

2016 (Washington)

Week 1 vs Pittsburgh: 38-16, L

Cousins ​​stats: 30/43, 329 yards, zero touchdowns, two interceptions, 72.7 passer rating

The attack in Washington totaled 384 yards

Washington defense allowed 437 yards (137 rushing yards)

The 2016 season opener was the last time Cousins ​​turned the ball multiple times on Monday night, with two interceptions against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both offense and defense dominated for Washington in the game and Pittsburgh walked away with an easy 22 point win on the road.

Week 15 vs Carolina: 26-15, L

Cousins ​​stats: 32/47, 315 yards, zero touchdowns, one interception, one lost fumble, 77.9 passer rating

The attack in Washington totaled 335 yards

Washington defense allowed 438 yards (148 rushing yards)

Another game where Washington’s offense lived and died with Kirk Cousins ​​- without any semblance of a running game. Fresh off their Super Bowl appearance of the previous year in 2015, Carolina returned to their dominant ways with over 400 yards of offense and nearly 150 rushing yards against Washington.

2015 (Washington)

Week 13 vs Dallas: 19-16, L

Cousins ​​stats: 22/31, 219 yards, one touchdown, zero interceptions, 101.4 passer rating

The attack in Washington totaled 266 yards

Washington defense allowed 318 yards (97 rushing yards)

A low-scoring affair. Cousins ​​failed to impress anyone with this feat, but he also didn’t lose Washington the game by failing to flip the ball and get an efficient passer score of over 100 against the Dallas Cowboys. While Washington’s defense wasn’t necessarily to blame, Washington’s inability to play the ball effectively was a consistent theme throughout Cousins’ Washington tenure.

2014 (Washington)

Week 5 vs Seattle: 27-17, L

21/36, 283 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions, 102.0 passer rating

The attack in Washington totaled 307 yards

Washington defense allowed 403 yards (225 rushing yards)

Though Cousins ​​had another flawless outing with two touchdowns and a passer score over 100, the Washington defense had no response to Seattle’s offense. The Seahawks slashed into Washington for 400-plus yards and 225 rushing yards. In addition, Washington’s inability to find any sort of running game made Washington much easier to defend with cousins ​​across the air.

Prior to last season’s win in Chicago on Monday night, Kirk Cousins’ defensive counterparts in Minnesota and Washington stood an average of 388.6 yards and 169.8 rushing yards per gamein the first nine careers of Cousins ​​​​starts on the biggest football stage. Again, wins are not quarterback stats, and having an dodgy defense throughout your career makes it extremely difficult to win ball games.

Can Aaron Rodgers and Patrick mahomes overcome their team’s defensive flaws? Absolute. But if Rodgers and Mahomes — two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time — are the benchmark for Cousins, that’s a whole different discussion.

In 2021 alone, NFL teams have a combined 43-15-1 (0.729 win rate) when they rush to 170 or more yards. Expand that sample size to include all games since 2014, and NFL teams have a combined 413-108-4 (0.787 win rate) when they reach 170 rushing yards.

Could Cousins ​​Play Better on Mondays? Absolute. But he certainly won’t put on stinkers on Monday with a passer rating of 87.2 or more in seven out of 10 performances — including five performances with a passer rating of more than 100 throughout his career.

After all, football is still the ultimate team game. Competent quarterback play can only get you this far before your team’s defensive warts are exposed. Unfortunately for Cousins, he had to take the blame for a career of inadequate defensive performance Monday night for both Washington and Minnesota.