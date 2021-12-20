Peng Shuai tells newspaper she never wrote that she was attacked | world news





BEIJING (AP) Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied saying she was sexually assaulted, despite a social media post attributed to her in November accusing a former top Communist Party official of having sex with her. have forced. Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao posted a video of Peng said to have been taken in Shanghai on Sunday, in which she said she mostly stayed at home in Beijing but was free to come and go as she pleased. First of all, I want to emphasize something that is very important. I never said I wrote that someone sexually abused me. I have to emphasize this point very clearly,” Peng told the newspaper’s reporter. The reporter did not ask how or why the long and very detailed November 2 message appeared or whether Peng’s account had been hacked. The newspaper said she interviewed Peng at a promotional event for the Beijing Winter Olympics, which will begin on Feb. 4. She was filmed on the observation deck of a facility where she watched a freestyle ski competition alongside former NBA star Yao Ming and other Chinese sports figures. . Peng disappeared from view after the accusation against former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli briefly appeared on her verified Weibo social media before being swiftly removed. Screenshots of the post were shared on the internet, sparking widespread concerns about Pengs’ safety from politicians, fellow tennis stars and the World Tennis Association, which announced it was indefinitely suspending all events in China. After the placement, the three-time Olympic and former Wimbledon champion appeared next to a tennis court in Beijing, waving and signing oversized memorial tennis balls for children. The foreign branch of state television also released a statement in English attributed to Peng dropping its charges against Zhang. WTA chief executive Steve Simon questioned the legitimacy of the emailed statement, while others said it only heightens their concerns for her safety. In the Lianhe Zaobao interview, Peng said she wrote the statement in Chinese and later translated it into English, but there was no substantial difference in meaning between the two versions. Zhang, 75, was a member of the party’s all-powerful Politburo until 2018 and a top lieutenant to President and party leader Xi Jinping. He has not appeared publicly and has not responded to Peng’s accusation. Simon said the move to halt tours in China, including Hong Kong, came with the support of the WTA’s board of directors, players, tournaments and sponsors. It was a sports organization’s strongest public stance against China and one that could cost the WTA millions of dollars. Simon has repeatedly called on China to investigate the 35-year-old Pengs allegations and to let the WTA communicate directly with the former No. 1 ranked doubles player and owner of Wimbledon and French Open titles. The IOC has taken a different tack, with top officials saying they believe Peng is okay after video chatting with her. The controversy surrounding Peng has contributed to protests over Beijing’s hosting of the Winter Games over the government’s human rights violations. More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sport Good luck! An email has been sent with a link to confirm your subscription to the list. Wrong! An error occurred while processing your request.

