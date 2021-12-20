Women’s hockey rivalry between the US and Canada continues on Monday in Xcel





The US women’s hockey team didn’t have to travel far for its next game against Canada. The Americans, who have lived and trained in Blaine, simply had to drive to St. Paul for Monday’s 7 p.m. showdown at the Xcel Energy Center. The old rivals see each other a lot as they prepare for the Beijing Olympics in February. Canada has won four of the six games in their My Why Tour, three of which were decided in overtime. Nine players with a draw in Minnesota are on the US roster, which was recently reduced to 23 players, exactly the size allowed for the Beijing Games. How to watch? Tickets ($29) will remain available for the match, which is expected to attract some 10,000 fans. It will be broadcast live on NBCSN, with Kenny Albert and 2018 Olympic gold medalist Monique Lamoureux-Morando on the phone. Schedule update USA Hockey will formally announce the Olympic roster on January 1 during the second intermission of the NHL Winter Classic at Target Field. But five players have already been trimmed from the group of 28 that began the national team residency at Blaine’s Super Rink in October, pushing the roster to Olympic size. The team includes 2018 Olympic gold medalists Lee Stecklein (Roseville/Gophers), Hannah Brandt (Vadnais Heights/Gophers), Dani Cameranesi (Plymouth/Gophers), Kelly Pannek (Plymouth/Gophers), Maddie Rooney (Andover/Minnesota Duluth) and Amanda Kessel (Gophers). Grace Zumwinkle (Excelsior/Gophers), Abbey Murphy (Gophers) and Megan Bozek (Gophers), part of the US team that won the silver medal at last summer’s world championships, are also on the roster. The series so far The home team has yet to win in the series, which started on October 22. Canada won the first two games, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Hartford, Conn., beating the Americans twice in St. Louis last week. The US took two victories in Ontario in November. The six matches have been decided by a total of eight goals. The US has its only shutout, a 2-0 win on November 23, in which Rooney stopped all 26 shots she faced. That was the only start of the series for the former UMD goalkeeper, who missed the world championships last August due to a knee injury. Both last week’s games went overtime, with Canada taking a 2-1 victory last Wednesday and a 3-2 victory last Friday. Hilary Knight leads the US with four goals, including both game winners and five points. Marie-Philip Poulin beats Canada by eight points and scored the winning goals in both games last week.

