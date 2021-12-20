Chinese tennis star Peng denies sexual abuse allegations

In a video, Peng said “people have a lot of misunderstandings” about a sexual assault post on social media site Weibo, which was quickly deleted, but WTA is still not convinced.

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied alleging that a senior Communist Party leader sexually assaulted her and insisted she live in freedom.

However, the comments made in her first media interview since her allegations did not allay concerns with the Women’s Tennis Association, which said Monday she still had “significant concerns about her well-being and her ability to communicate without censorship or coercion”.

In comments to Lianhe Zaobao, a Singaporean Chinese-language newspaper, Peng denied the claim.

“I want to emphasize a very important point: I never said or wrote anything accusing anyone of sexual abuse,” the 35-year-old said in footage apparently filmed with a phone during a sporting event in Shanghai.

“I want to emphasize this point very clearly.”

In the Zaobao video, when asked about the post on the Chinese Twitter-like platform Weibo, Peng said it was a “private matter” that people had “a lot of misunderstanding” about.

In the video, a person can be heard asking if she can move freely and if she has been under surveillance since the allegations were made.

Peng replied that she “has always been very free”.

The latest video follows images of Peng published by Chinese state media, including some of her during a tennis tournament.

They also posted a screenshot of an email Peng allegedly wrote to the Women’s Tennis Association that said, “Everything is fine.”

Dressed in a red T-shirt and dark down jacket, both with “China” on them, Peng told Zaobao the email was legit and was written “wholly of his own free will”.

In the shaky footage, Peng appears to be talking to Chinese basketball star Yao Ming at a skiing event.

Hours earlier, unverified images posted online by a Chinese state-affiliated journalist showed Peng talking to Yao and two other Chinese sports figures: Olympic sailing champion Xu Lijia and retired table tennis player Wang Liqin.

But that did little to allay the concerns.

WTA not convinced

The WTA said it was still not convinced of Peng’s well-being.

WTA chief Steve Simon said at the time that he found Peng’s email “hard to believe” and wondered if she was really free to speak openly.

“We remain steadfast in our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into her allegation of sexual assault,” the organization said in a statement emailed to AFP news agency.

The WTA has suspended all tournaments in China, including Hong Kong, over concerns about Peng.

Allegations of sexual assault

Earlier, in a post on Weibo, Peng had alleged that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli – who is in her 70s – forced her into sex during an on-again, off-again relationship.

The post was quickly deleted from the Chinese web, but not before screenshots were posted on Twitter, sparking a worldwide outcry.

The quickly censored social media post of the former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champions last month sparked international concern, including from the United Nations, the White House and other tennis stars.

