Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai denies sexual assault allegations





HONG KONG Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai denied accusing anyone of sexual assault, suggesting that a worldwide wave of concern for her safety and wellbeing was the result of misunderstanding.

I have never claimed or written about anyone who has sexually abused me. This is very important and should be clear, Ms Peng said in a six minute video interview featuring Singapore’s Lianhe Zaobao, a Chinese-language publication managed by the state-controlled Singapore Press Holdings Ltd.

, which was put online on Sunday.

There have been many misunderstandings, Ms Peng said in the interview, describing the situation as an invasion of my personal privacy. There should be no distorted interpretations, she said. Her words follow a Nov. 2 post that appeared on a verified social media account owned by Ms Pengs, describing a relationship with former Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli that lasted several years, sometimes by mutual consent and sometimes by coercion. . The post alleged that in one case, Mr. Zhang forced Ms. Peng to have sex with him, but it did not use the Chinese term for sexual assault to describe the encounter. The November 2 message disappeared after about 20 minutes. While Ms. Pengs’ social media account remains online, the comment feature is disabled and her name is blocked from searches. Ms. Pengs’ interview has not allayed concerns about her, the Womens Tennis Association said in a statement to Agence-France Presse news agency. We remain steadfast in our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into her allegation of sexual assault, AFP quoted the organization as saying. The Weibo post initially placed Ms. Peng at the center of a media storm. Almost two weeks later, on Nov. 14, attention grew when WTA chairman Steve Simon said the organization had been unable to reach Ms Peng after repeated attempts, and called for an investigation into her claim. In the interview published on Sunday, Ms Peng said she had personally written an email to Mr Simon in Chinese. She added that an English-language version published on November 17 by the Chinese state broadcaster CGTN, stating that the allegation of sexual assault was not true and that everything was fine, was a translation. In terms of meaning and the information in it, there is no difference, she said of the two versions. Mr Simon said at the time it was sent that the email raised concerns about her safety and whereabouts. Fellow tennis stars, including Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams, delivered messages posted for her, using the Twitter hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai. The incident also unleashed a worldwide storm of suspicion over Ms Pengs’ health and safety. Mr Simon said international pressure could help clarify the situation and protect Ms Peng. As a result, the WTA announced earlier this month that it was suspending future tournaments in China. Human rights groups called for a boycott of the Winter Olympics, which will begin in Beijing in February, pointing to China’s human rights record and insisting that Ms Peng is not truly free. Representatives of China’s foreign ministry have said they are not aware of Ms Pengs’ allegations. Questions and answers about Ms. Peng have been omitted from the official daily transcripts published by the ministry. On China’s highly regulated internet, discussions about Ms. Pengs’ situation have been muted. The State Department has protested attempts to politicize the 2022 Olympics. The interview with Ms. Pengs came hours after Chen Qingqing, a journalist with the nationalist state-owned company Global Times, posted a seven-second video clip on Twitter that is blocked in China showing Ms Peng with retired Chinese basketball star Yao Ming, who is now is chairman of the Chinese Basketball Federation. Ms. Chen wrote that she received the video from a friend and that it was taken on Sunday morning during the International Ski Federations Cross-Country Skiing China City Tour in Shanghai, the same event where Singaporean Lianhe Zaobao interviewed Ms Peng. The tennis player, dressed in a black down jacket and a red T-shirt with the signs for China, also told Lianhe Zaobao’s reporter that she had lived free. Why should I be supervised? I’ve always been very free, said Mrs. Peng. Asked about two video calls that the International Olympic Committee said it had with her in late November and early December, Ms. Peng that the first took place at her home and said she was grateful to IOC President Thomas Bach and President of the IOC Athletes Committee Emma. Terho, who had the conversation with her. The first call to the IOC was made hours after Ms. Peng appeared at the Beijing National Tennis Center and on social media images of her eating dinner at a restaurant. At the time, the IOC said that Ms. Peng was safe at home in Beijing and that she had asked that her privacy be respected without directly addressing the allegations of sexual assault. On Sunday, a Twitter account that claimed to belong to Ding Li, one of the people who had previously shared photos of the meal with Ms Peng, posted a series of photos of the tennis player with several people, including Mr Yao. Mr Ding did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Mr. Yao did not immediately respond to a request for comment from his foundation. On Nov. 26, the account also posted a screenshot of a Nov. 22 email, signed Ms. Pengs’ name and addressed to a Mr. Simon, stating that she had an email to him and three other people on Nov. 17. sent. The email also said she hoped people wouldn’t sensationalize her private affairs. When asked about her plans to travel abroad, Ms Peng said in her interview: If you want me to go abroad to watch a tournament, that would be normal. But you can’t say I have to go abroad to prove something. What would I do by going abroad, tell me. write to Sha Hua at [email protected]

