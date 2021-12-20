Cricket: New Zealand returns to Pakistan for 5 ODI, 5 T20 games | Cricket News





New Zealand will make up for this year’s abandoned tour of Pakistan by playing 10 white-ball matches in April 2023, Pakistan Cricket Board says.

New Zealand will make up for this year’s abandoned tour of Pakistan by playing 10 white-ball matches in April 2023, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Monday. New Zealand cut off its limited-overs tour to Pakistan in September due to security concerns just before the toss in the first one-day international was set to take place in Rawalpindi. England followed New Zealand’s decision by also suspending its short tour to Pakistan just before the Twenty20 World Cup in October. The New Zealand tour in April 2023 will include five One Day International or ODIs and five Twenty20s. Dates and locations have not been determined. Pakistan’s Asif Ali, (center), and Shoaib Malik greet New Zealand players at the end of the New Zealand-Pakistan Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match in the UAE [File: Aijaz Rahi/AP] The PCB also said New Zealand will tour Pakistan in December 2022 to play two Test matches as part of the World Test Championship and also play three ODIs that will count towards qualifying for the 2023 World Cup in India. The PCB said the twin New Zealand trips to Pakistan were concluded after successful negotiations between PCB chairman Ramiz Raja and his New Zealand cricket (NZC) counterpart Martin Snedden. I am pleased with the results of our discussions and negotiations, and thank Martin Snedden and his board for their understanding and support, Raja said. NZC Chief Executive David White said the heads of both cricket boards had very fruitful and constructive discussions in Dubai, further cementing the bond between the two organisations. Pakistan now plans to host Australia, the West Indies, England and New Zealand for eight Test matches, 14 ODIs and 13 Twenty20s between March 2022 and April 2023. International teams had largely stayed away from Pakistan since an armed attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009 that killed six police officers and two civilians. That forced Pakistani national teams to play home games outside the country for more than six years. Pakistan defeated the West Indies this month in a three-game T20 series. A three-game ODI series between the same sides was postponed to June next year due to an outbreak of the coronavirus in the West Indies team.

