Twitter reactions to Bo Nix transfer to Ducks





Oregon Football added Bo Nix to the transfer portal on Sunday night and Twitter had mixed reactions to the news from Eugene. The quarterback room in Eugene just got a whole lot more interesting heading into the 2022 season. On Sunday night, Bo Nix announced he would be transferring to the Oregon football program after spending three seasons at Auburn. Nix started his career against the Ducks in 2019 and has been up and down ever since and now he will be in Eugene at the start of the 2022 campaign. But there has been mixed reaction to the news because Nix has the same qualities as Anthony Brown and that puts Oregon fans off. He’s the same size, has a strong but sometimes imprecise arm, he has a similar touchdown-to-interception ratio, and he’s capable of running. Brown and Nix will be making comparisons all season, but the Ducks should feel good about adding valuable experience, especially as the new quarterback is familiar with new offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham – he was Auburn’s OC in 2019. This fame can only lead to diploma transfer success and perhaps this is what he needs to finally break through as he has had three different offensive coordinators and two head coaches at Auburn in three years. This could be his breakthrough. Twitter reactions to the Bo Nix news There was certainly mixed reaction to this news, so let’s dive in. Bo Nix moving to Oregon just amazed me — meredith wright (@meredithalise33) December 20, 2021 Let’s go Bo Nix!!! 😂😂😂 I am very serious he has gotten much better since these tweets and it will be a great competition for QB1 between Thompson, Ashford, Butterfield, Nix https://t.co/N48Rhlg7MR — George Wrightster III (@georgewrighster) December 20, 2021 I’m fine with Bo Nix just change your number pls — Kendyl Beam (@KendylBeam) December 19, 2021 Woke up from a nap to see Bo Nix going to Oregon. Good for him! — Taylor Kauffman (@_TaylorKauffman) December 19, 2021 BO NIX TO OREGON CONFIRMED LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO……but how you beat us that year and then transfer to us lol see the tables turn 😂😂 — SteelCurtain 7–6-1 & Lakeshow 16-14 (@_nolimitbre) December 19, 2021 Ight Bo Nix let’s see what you got — Bone Daddy W(24-6) (@kiingdiingaling) December 20, 2021 Oregon for Bo Nix is ​​a good fit, but can we talk about how Auburn needs more offensive linemen? — Westcoast Barner (@westcoastbarner) December 20, 2021 Considering how much Oregon fans already hate Bo Nix, he’s definitely the starter — Lifetime Kalen DeBoer fan (@BowDownDeathRow) December 20, 2021 Is it me or Bo Nix who has been playing college football for 10 years? — Kay Akerele (@LordoftheSquad) December 20, 2021 Bo Nix. 2023. 1st round QB. I — Jacob Vaughan (@JVaughanSports) December 20, 2021 It’s hard to find a ton of positive reaction from Oregon fans about this news due to fears of potentially losing Thompson, but it will create some good competition in Eugene this off-season.

