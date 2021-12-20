Peng Shuai’s Appearance Doesn’t Resolve Tennis Stars’ Well-Being Concerns, Says WTA | Peng Shuai

The Womens Tennis Association said a performance by Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai on Sunday did not address her concerns about her well-being.

Peng said on Sunday that she had never accused anyone of sexually abusing her and that a social media message she posted early last month had been misunderstood.

We remain steadfast in our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into her allegation of sexual assault, the issue that gave rise to our primary concern, the WTA said in a statement.

Pengs’ well-being became a concern among the global tennis community and rights groups when she appeared to allege that a former Chinese Deputy Prime Minister, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past. After that post, she was absent from the public for nearly three weeks.

First, I must emphasize one point that is extremely important: I have never said or written that anyone has sexually abused me. I must emphasize this point clearly, Peng said in the video posted by Lianhe Zaobao, a media outlet in Singapore.

Pengs’ comments on Sunday marked the first time she had publicly discussed the matter on camera. She spoke on the sidelines of a cross-country skiing event in Shanghai that she was attending.

She said her post on Weibo, a Twitter-like social media site, which was quickly deleted, was a private matter.

Peng, 35, said in the video that people have a lot of misunderstanding about her Weibo post. She didn’t work out.

She also said she had lived at home in Beijing unsupervised. She didn’t mention Zhang.

Tennis star Peng Shuai withdraws video of sexual assault

The WTA, which said early this month it would immediately suspend tournaments in China amid concerns over Peng’s treatment and the safety of other players, continued to call for an investigation.

It was good to see Peng Shuai in a public setting again and we certainly hope she is doing well, a statement said.

As we have consistently stated, these apparitions do not dispel or dispel the WTA’s major concerns about its well-being and its ability to communicate without censorship or coercion, the WTA said.

China did not immediately respond to Pengs’ initial post, but said after the WTAs suspended tournaments in China, it opposes the politicization of sports.

Zhang has not commented on the matter.

During the event in Shanghai on Sunday, Peng appeared on a fifth-floor balcony with athletes from various sports, including former NBA basketball star Yao Ming, and watched for about 20 minutes, according to the Lianhe Zaobao report.

She wore a black jacket with a Chinese flag and a red T-shirt with the characters for China.

Previously, Peng was seen in photos from a tennis tournament in Beijing, and in a video at a restaurant dinner posted on Twitter by a state media editor.

On Twitter, a China researcher at Human Rights Watch, Yaqiu Wang, said sarcastically about the interview: Wow, so natural, very real, everyone believes it now. Congratulations, the CCP [Chinese Communist party]!

Peng said in the video posted Sunday that she personally wrote a letter to WTA head Steve Simon last month denying the assault charge, and that an English translation by Chinese state media was accurate.

Simon had said at the time that he found it difficult to believe that Peng had actually written the email or believed what had been attributed to her.