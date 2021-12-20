Lehner’s return to Long Island ‘so much more than hockey’

ELMONT, N.Y. — Robin Lehner said it was difficult to control his emotions as he was honored by the New York Islanders on Sunday with a video tribute during the opening period of the Vegas Golden Knights’ 4-3 shootout at the UBS Arena.

“It’s so much more than hockey to me, I can’t explain it,” Lehner said. “It’s the love I have for the guys there, this team, the organization, the fans, [how] they helped me with my life.”

It was Lehner’s first road game against the Islanders since he left as an unrestricted free agent after the 2018-19 season, when he was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, which is awarded to the best goalkeeper in the NHL.

That season, Lehner was a big part of New York’s revival, claiming home field advantage for the first time since 1988 and winning the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round of the Eastern Conference.

“It’s been a long time,” Lehner said. “I was eager to come back because I just wanted to show them my appreciation, give them back a little bit of what they’ve given to me.”

As the video tribute ended, Lehner pointed to the Long Island tattoo on his neck, a way of thanking the islanders and their fans for the way they responded after he made it clear on the first day of training camp. that he went to rehab to help cope with mental health problems that led to suicidal thoughts and drug and alcohol addictions. His psychological problems led to a diagnosis of bipolar I with manic phases.

After the season, Lehner won the Masterton Trophy as the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

“The first exhibition game I played here right after I released my story, [I received] a standing ovation that I’ve never had on a team before,” Lehner said. “They’ve shown me love since day one. People think I’m making a big deal out of it, yes I am. It’s my life. I can’t express it.

“To the guys, the organization, (Islanders General Manager) Lou (Lamoriello), (Coach Barry) Trotz, everyone. (Goalie coach) Piero (Greco), especially. They helped me turn it around. I can’t explain.”

Lehner shaved his facial hair before the game as a way to honor Lamoriello, who has a rule requiring players to be clean-shaven during the regular season, and expressed confidence that the Islanders (8-12-6) will make their way back. found in the Stanley Cup Playoff race. New York is currently 11 points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card in the East, but has played five games less.

“I did it for him, nobody else,” Lehner said. “I mean he’s one of the best GMs in the league, I respect him more than most. What a man he is, the same goes for Trotz. I know they’re going to turn it around. come back and they’re going to play -offs. I know that group. They’re going to climb back here.”

It looked like Lehner would lose his return on Sunday after conceding two goals in a 3:21 period late in the third period, giving the Islanders a 3-2 lead. However, Golden Knights defender Shea Theodorus scored his second of the game with 48 seconds left to tie it.

Lehner then saved all seven shots he got in overtime before denying Anthony Beauvillier and Oliver Wahlstrom in the shootout to help Vegas (20-11-0) on a four-game road trip.

“It was special,” said Vegas coach Peter DeBoer. “Obviously it’s a tough, tough game for him to play. I think it’s hard for a goalkeeper to play an emotional homecoming game just because of the position. That position is about (being) calm and calm and controlled. The emotions are kind of play against a player who comes back because he is just energy. For a goalkeeper it’s almost counterproductive. It’s a hard game for a goalkeeper to play in. I thought he was fighting for us .”

And while Lehner only played one season for the Islanders, the appreciation of the team and fans has not diminished.

“There is love for Robin for what he did here,” said Trotz. “That’s commitment when you see the tattoo on his neck, when you see the island, that’s commitment. That’s a love for a fan base that returns the love to him.”