Tennis: Peng Shuai withdraws sexual assault allegations





Sport Dec 19, 2021 21:45 3 minutes to read

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai said on Sunday she denies ever accusing anyone of sexual assault and that a previous social media post had been misunderstood. Video / Lianhe Zaobao / CBS

Peng Shuai has denied allegations of sexual assault from anyone as the Chinese tennis star appeared in a new video saying her social media post in November had been misinterpreted. Peng, a former Wimbledon and French Open double champion, took to Chinese social media site Weibo in early November to allege that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, who is in her 70s, forced her to have sex during an on-again, off-again relationship lasting several years. Her post was quickly deleted from the Chinese web, but not before screenshots were posted on Twitter, sparking a worldwide outcry. She was not heard from for weeks, leading to fears about her well-being and suggestions that she was in danger. Photos and videos of her were subsequently released by Chinese state media, but they were accused of being faked. In a new video posted by Singaporean media outlet Lianhe Zaobao, Peng says: “First, I must emphasize one point that is extremely important, I never said or wrote that anyone has sexually assaulted me. “I must emphasize this point clearly.” Peng added that her Weibo post was “private” and said that “people have a lot of misunderstandings about it,” but she didn’t elaborate on what those “misunderstandings” were. New unverified images of Peng were also posted online on Sunday by a Chinese state-affiliated journalist, as international concerns about the 35-year-old persist. Qingqing Chen, a reporter for the state-owned Global Times, tweeted a video of Peng appearing to be talking to Chinese basketball icon Yao Ming. Chen said the video was sent to her by a “friend” and that it was shot at an event promoting cross-country skiing in Shanghai. The seven-second clip shows the tennis player smiling and listening as Yao speaks. Related articles Chen also posted a photo of Peng posing with Yao and two other Chinese sports figures Olympic sailing champion Xu Lijia and retired table tennis player Wang Liqin. The foursome stood next to a banner for the “FIS Cross-Country Skiing China City Tour” with the Yangpu Bridge in Shanghai in the background. The Shanghai stop of the cross-country tour took place on Saturday, according to the state-run CGTN news site. Twitter is blocked in China and only people with a VPN-type workaround can access it. However, many Chinese diplomats and official state media have accounts to defend China’s position. Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai. Photo / Photo Sport Earlier this month, the head of the women’s professional tennis tour announced that all WTA tournaments there would be suspended due to concerns about Shuai’s safety. China would be the site of several tennis tournaments next year, including the prestigious WTA Finals, which will end the season, which will be held there until 2030. The nation is a source of billions of dollars in revenue for various sports entities based elsewhere, from the WTA (headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida) to the NBA (running out of New York) and the International Olympic Committee (Lausanne, Switzerland ). Concerns over the censorship of her post and her subsequent disappearance from public view grew into a furore, making #WhereIsPengShuai a trending topic on social media and gaining support from tennis stars such as Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Martina Navratilova . But news of the first #MeToo case to reach the political realm in China has not been reported by the domestic media and the online discussion of it has been heavily censored. – with AP

