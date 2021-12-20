Aggies loses in double OT to Bearcats

CINCINNATI, OHIO North Carolina A&T Junior Security Guard Shareka McNeill (Charlotte, NC) hit a buzzer knocker at the end of regulation to put the Aggies women’s basketball game against the Cincinnati Bearcats into overtime. The Division II transfer then struck a layup to send play into a second overtime before the Bearcats pulled out in the second overtime to defeat the Aggies 87-77 at the Fifth Third Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The Aggies (3-7), who won the game from three consecutive games, had to overcome a 19-point deficit in the second half to even send the game to the first OT.

The Aggies trailed 52-33 with 4:11 remaining in the third quarter. The Aggies narrowed the lead to 13 thanks to a 6-0 run with four runs out Chanin Scott (Charlotte, NC).

The Bearcats (7-4) pushed the lead back to 16 before back-to-back 3-pointers first from Scott and then from McNeill put down the Aggies 10, 55-45 going into the fourth quarter. Scott led the Aggies by 11 points during the quarter with two steals.

A&T slowly narrowed Cincinnati’s lead until they narrowed it to two, 64-62, on a McNeill three at 2:19 to play into regulation. Two free throws from Akira Levy pushed Cincinnati’s lead to four for senior center Jazmin Harris (McLeansville, NC) hit one of two free throws to make it a three-point with one minute left.

Levy turned the ball after Scott made her fourth steal of the game with 55 left. However, McNeill missed a lay-up and Harris missed the follow-up, giving the Bearcats possession again. But another Bearcats turnover thanks to a shot clock violation gave the Aggies the ball back with six seconds to play, leading to McNeill’s heroic jumper taking the game to 66 with 0.2 seconds left on the clock.

McNeill and Scott’s Aggies Charlotte combo combined for 15 points in the fourth.

Cincinnati took a quick 70-66 lead in the first OT, but four Aggie points in a row capped by a Scott layup tied the game at 70 with 2:26 remaining in overtime No. 1. However, Bearcats forward Jadyn Scott put her team back up front with a layup 22 seconds later.

But McNeill came through for the Aggies again, late. McNeill took the ball from Arame Niang and scored on the other side to make the match 72 with 1:21 to play in OT.

After two misses by Cincinnati, the Aggies had a chance to win the game, but McNeill’s three-pointer went out. McNeill retrieved her rebound, but senior guard Jasmen Walton (Baltimore, Md.) missed a three with three seconds left, which led to another overtime.

The Bearcats scored the first nine runs in the first three minutes to gain a significant advantage in the second overtime. A&T got the game in six, 83-77, with 37 seconds left. But the Bearcats put the Aggies away with solid free throws.

“As we finalize our final alignment for the conference, although we haven’t gotten the results we wanted, I feel excited about what’s to come for these young women,” A&T Coach Tarrell Robinson said. “We’ve shown a lot of struggle and resilience tonight at times. I think this group is finally realizing that if we can provide and defend the ball at a high level consistently, we will give ourselves a chance against everyone.”

It’s been a tough semester for my young women, and I think they deserve a much-needed break before we move into conference play.”

Scott finished the day with 24 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. McNeill had her second consecutive 20-plus performance with 22 points on 8-for-17 shooting from the field and 6-for-11 shooting from a 3-point range. Harris added 15 points, seven rebounds and a career-high three blocks.

The Aggies posted a season low of 10 turnovers, forcing the Bearcats to 16. A&T sent the game into two overtimes despite not leading since it was 13-12, with 2:21 left in the first quarter. The Bearcats ended the first half with a 5-0 run and took a 35-27 lead at halftime.

Levy led the Bearcats with 22 points and 12 assists.

A&T kicks off the Big South Conference game with a December 29 game at 6:00 PM at Corbett Sports Center against the Longwood Lancers.