Todd Dodge Retires as Texas High School Football Coach – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





Todd Dodge is retiring as Texas High School Football coach, ending a storied career by leading Austin Westlake to his third straight state championship with a 40-21 win over Denton Guyer on Saturday night. Dodge announced his retirement for his 23rd season as head coach in football-crazed Texas, where he was a trailblazing passing quarterback at Port Arthur before becoming a starter with the Texas Longhorns. “I have three beautiful grandchildren. I want to be a leg up for those guys,” Dodge said after the game. “My mother is 83 years old and still knows who I am, and I want to spend as much time as possible with her.” The seven coaching championships came in bundles for Dodge. Before the 58-year-old ended his career with Westlake, Dodge led Southlake Carroll to four titles and a record 79-1 in a five-season run from 2002-06. Only three Texas head coaches have won more 11-man titles than Dodge, who leaves Westlake with a run similar to his Carroll stint with a 45-1 record topping three consecutive titles. His teams record in his seven championship seasons was 124-2. Dodge won its sixth title and second at Westlake last season by beating his son Riley Dodge, the coach of Carroll and his former quarterback at the Dallas school. All of Dodge’s championships came in the state’s highest ranking, including this season’s 6A Division II title. He finishes with a record of 233-72 in six schools. After the wildly successful run at Carroll, Dodge made the rare leap to FBS as head coach, but flopped in more than three seasons in North Texas. Dodge’s record with the Mean Green was 6-37. After a brief stint as a college assistant, Dodge returned to Texas as a coach at Marble Falls before moving to Westlake, where his career began in the 1980s as a student assistant. His first three head coach jobs were with Cameron Yoe, Carrollton Newman Smith and Keller Fossil Ridge.

