Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai denies assault allegation | world news
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai said on Sunday she had never been sexually assaulted by anyone, and withdrew a social media claim made in November, saying that a former top communist party of China (CPC) forced her to have sex.
Peng told the Chinese-language Singaporean newspaper Lianhe Zaobao in Shanghai that she lived in her home in Beijing and was not under official supervision.
Sunday’s brief interview with Zaobao on the sidelines of a sporting event in Shanghai was the first time Peng had spoken directly to the media after she disappeared from view following her claim that former CPC Permanent Politburo member and Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.
Peng had posted the accusation on her verified Twitter-esque Weibo account.
On Sunday, however, Peng denied her own claim. First of all, I want to emphasize something that is very important. I never said I wrote that someone sexually abused me. I must emphasize this point very clearly, Peng said, according to a translation of what she told the newspaper reporter in Chinese.
When asked about the allegations against Weibo, Peng Shuai said: First, I want to emphasize a very important point: I have never said or written anything that accused anyone of sexually abusing me. I want to emphasize this point very clearly.
She added: As for Weibo, it is primarily an issue related to my personal privacy. Everyone has had many misunderstandings. Their misreading does not hold.
According to a report by another Singaporean newspaper, the Straits Times, when asked if she was under surveillance after the case, after a brief hesitation, she replied: Why would she be? I’ve always been very free.
Peng Shuai added that an email she sent to Womens Tennis Association (WTA) head Steve Simon in November assured him she was safe, legit.
Peng said she wrote the Chinese version of the email of her own free will, but that the English state media channel CGTN had published a translated version in English because its own standard of the English language was not up to par. What was conveyed (by CGTN) was no different than what I intended to convey to Mr Simon, she added.
Her #MeToo allegation against Zhang had sparked an online firestorm and rapid censorship in China in the first week of November.
Peng, a former Chinese world number one in doubles tennis, had accused the former Zhang, 75, of coercing her into sex and then continuing a secret relationship with her for years.
Zhang, the deputy prime minister, was one of seven members of the CPC Politburo Standing Committee, the highest decision-making body in China, between 2013 and 2018, under President Xi Jinping.
The WTA, which said early this month it would immediately suspend tournaments in China over concerns over the treatment of Peng Shuai and the safety of other players, continued to call for an investigation. It was good to see Peng Shuai in a public setting again and we certainly hope she is doing well, a statement said.
As we have consistently stated, these apparitions do not dispel or dispel the WTA’s major concerns about its well-being and its ability to communicate without censorship or coercion, the WTA said.
We remain steadfast in our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into her allegation of sexual assault, the matter that gave rise to our primary concern.
China did not immediately respond to Pengs’ initial post, but said after the WTAs suspended tournaments in China, it opposes the politicization of sports.
Zhang has not commented on the matter.
