Mixed reaction as annual small hockey tournament canceled for 2th year





There has been mixed reaction around the decision to cancel a major tournament that would have seen nearly 200 small hockey teams from across Canada and the United States flock to Ottawa over the holidays. On Friday, organizers canceled the annual Bell Capital Cup for the second year in a row due to concerns about the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant. Hockey clubs that spoke to CBC said that while parents and players are disappointed that the tournament has been canceled and most practices and games have been temporarily suspended in leagues across the region, the most common feedback from parents was gratitude for clear decision-making. “When associations come up and make that decision, it rolls up parents’ sleeves and makes them feel better about it,” said Cheryl Cooper, president of the Metcalfe District Hockey Association. The Bell Capital Cup is an annual under-13 tournament expected to bring 197 hockey teams from across Canada and the United States to Ottawa this year, including a team from Atlanta, whose games were set to begin on December 28. In a normal year, the tournament attracts teams from all over the world, including this team from China in 2018. (Judy Trinh/CBC) Aaron Robinson, chairman of the board of the International Hockey Festival, said the decision was made to protect the health of players, coaches and volunteers. “The board agreed that this was not the right time for the tournament to go ahead,” he said. “To hopefully be part of the solution rather than part of the problem.” Competitions cancel matches, practice The tournament’s cancellation comes as small hockey clubs consider suspending practices and games amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Eastern Ontario, powered by the Omicron variant. Most leagues in the region are suspending play over the holiday season with tentative plans to resume early in the new year. Michael Gendron’s 12-year-old son, Gabriel, plays with the Nepean Minor Hockey Raiders. He said that although the situation is difficult for children, he supports it. “I’m convinced it was done for the right reasons,” he said. “But it’s still a hard pill for the kids to swallow.” Cooper found a similar balance. “The hockey community always loses if we don’t have kids on the ice,” she said. “But I think public safety is again more important than anything else.” Matthew Klassen, president of the Osgoode Richmond Romans Hockey Association, added that the sacrifice may now pay off in the long run. “I’m afraid if we don’t pause it now for the Christmas break,” he said, “we risk losing hockey for longer.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/reaction-cancellation-bell-capital-cup-1.6291560 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos