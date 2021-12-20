Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai denies sexual assault, but WTA is not convinced

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied in her first media interview that a senior Communist Party leader sexually assaulted her and insisted that she lives free, since her allegations raised concerns for her safety.

However, the comments did not alleviate concerns with the Women’s Tennis Association, which said Monday it still had “significant concerns about her well-being and her ability to communicate without censorship or coercion”.

In a post last month on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform, Peng claimed that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, who is in her 70s, forced her into sex during an on-off relationship that lasted several years.

In comments to Lianhe Zaobao, a Singaporean Chinese-language newspaper, Peng denied making the allegation.

“I want to emphasize a very important point: I never said or wrote anything accusing anyone of sexual abuse,” the 35-year-old said in footage apparently filmed on a phone during a sporting event in Shanghai on Sunday.

“I want to emphasize this point very clearly.”

The Weibo post was quickly deleted from the Chinese web, but not before screenshots were posted on Twitter, sparking a worldwide outcry.

The former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion then disappeared from public appearances for about three weeks.

The incident sparked international concerns for her security, including from the United Nations, the White House and other tennis stars.

In the Zaobao video, when asked about the Weibo statement, Peng did not deny the report but described it as a “private matter” about which people had “a lot of misunderstanding”.

She didn’t work out.

In the video, a person can be heard asking if she can move freely and if she has been under surveillance since the allegations were made.

Peng replied that she “has always been very free”.

The WTA said it was still not convinced of Peng’s well-being.

“We remain steadfast in our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into her allegation of sexual assault,” the organization said in a statement emailed to AFP.

The WTA has suspended all tournaments in China, including Hong Kong, over concerns about Peng.

So happy to see some of these prominent Chinese sports stars, in addition to Yao Ming and Peng Shuai, also Olympic sailing champion Xu Lijia and table tennis Wang Liqin, cheer for ice sports ahead @Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/3xP5CyrPhX — Qingqing_Chen (@qingqingparis) December 19, 2021



‘My own free will’

The latest video follows images of Peng published by Chinese state media, including some of her during a tennis tournament.

They also posted a screenshot of an email Peng allegedly wrote to the Women’s Tennis Association that said, “Everything is fine.”

But that did little to allay the concerns.

WTA chief Steve Simon said at the time that he found Peng’s email “hard to believe” and wondered if she was really free to speak openly.

In the latest video, dressed in a red T-shirt and dark down jacket, both with “China” on them, Peng told Zaobao that the email was legit and was written “completely of his own free will.”

Hours earlier, unverified images posted online by a Chinese state-affiliated journalist showed Peng talking to Yao and two other Chinese sports figures, Olympic sailing champion Xu Lijia and retired table tennis player Wang Liqin.

In Peng’s original post, which was deleted after about 30 minutes in November, she allegedly accused Zhang of pressuring her to have sex, writing that she was “very scared” and “keep crying”.

Peng reportedly claimed that they then started dating, which continued until Zhang recently quit.

All discussion of Peng’s claims has been quickly wiped from China’s tightly controlled internet, and the foreign ministry has said the case was “maliciously instigated”.

(AFP)