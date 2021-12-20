Struggling to join Collegiate Wrestling Duals





VESTAL, NY – Wrestling in Binghamton is making a rapid turnaround after the 39-7 win over Sacred Heart and will compete in the Collegiate Wrestling Duals on Monday and Tuesday. The two-day event features some of the best teams in the country. BU will take on No.6 NC State at 9am before dealing with No.6. 10 Missouri. Binghamton Bearcats (3-5) vs. NC State (3-0) and Missouri (4-1) Date | Time: Monday 20 December | 9am & 11am Venue: Niceville, Florida. Live results: Twitter- @BearcatsWrestle Watch: Skirt fin ($) Binghamton Projected Lineup 125 | Nick Curley (0-6) 133 | HM Anthony Sobotker (10-6) 141 | Ryan Anderson (3-3) 149 | Nick Lombard (10-7) 157 | Logan Gumble (3-9) 165 | Brevin Cassella (10-6) 174 | Jacob Nolan (11-3) 184 | Sam DePrez (5-8) 197 | No.12 Lou DePrez (13-2) 285 | no. 22 Joe Doyle (7-2) Comments: The Bearcats come in as winners of their last two duals, including a 39-7 win over Sacred Heart Saturday.

In the win, BU took eight out of ten fights, with six bonus points wins. Anthony Sobotker , Brevin Cassella , Jacob Nolan and Lou DePrez all had pins while Ryan Anderson took a technical fall in his first double win of the year. Nick Lombard added an important decision.

Three members of the lineup are included in the national rankings. Anthony Sobotker , the nation’s leader in pins (nine) was an honorable mention in the FloWrestling rankings last week. Joe Doyle is ranked No. 22 in the country (InterMat) and Lou DePrez is at number 12 (InterMat).

Binghamton is 0-1 against Missouri all-time and 0-2 against NC State. The most recent matchup was with the Wolfpack in 2019 (28-9 loss). Missouri Projected Lineup 125 | New. 15 Noah Surtin 133 | Trey Crawford OR Matt Schmitt 141 | No. 14 Allan Hart 149 | No. 18 Josh Edmond 157 | No. 15 Jarrett Jacques 165 | No. 3 Keegan O’Toole 174 | No. 14 Peyton Mocco 184 | No. 11 Jeremiah Kent 197 | No. 4 Rocky Elam 285 | No. 16 Zach Elam About the tigers The Tigers will bring nine nationally ranked wrestlers to Niceville, including No. 3 Keegan O’Toole (165 pounds) and No. 4 Rocky Elam (197 pounds).

Mizzou is 4-1 on the season, with the only loss to Virginia Tech (18-16).

O’Toole and Elam are the Tigers’ remaining undefeated wrestlers. Elam has a major win over North Dakota’s Owen Pentz (14-6), and O’Toole has one over North Dakota’s Luke Weber (Fall).

Heavyweight Zach Elam will be featured in a marquee matchup against No. 22 Joe Doyle . He is 4-1 on the year, with his only loss to Virginia Tech’s Nathan Traxler in OT. NC State Projected Lineup 125 | No. 5 Jakob CamachoOR James Joplin 133 | No. 17 Kai Orine OR Jarrett Trombley 141 | No. 16 Ryan Jack OR Hunter Lewis 149 | No. 3 Tariq Wilson 157 | No. 23 Ed Scott OR AJ Kovacs 165 | No. 18 Thomas Bullard OR Donald Cates 174 | No. 5 Hayden Hidlay 184 | No. 3 Trent Hidlay OR Nick Reenan 197 | No.15 Isaac Trumble 285 | No. 28 Owen Trephan OR Deonte Wilson OR Tyrie Houghton About the Wolfpack The Wolfpack enter the tournament 3-0, most recently beating Appalachian State 25-10 on December 12.

NC State brings in five top-10 wrestlers with ranked athletes in each weight class. The highest ranked wrestlers are Tariq Wilson and Tret Hidlay. Hidlay made it to the NCAA finals a season ago.

The team’s other two wins have come from Gardner-Webb and West Virginia. BU will face the Mountaineers later this season.

Head coach Pat Popolizio coached the BU from 2007 to 2012. Next one The Bearcats will wait until 2022 to wrestle again as they face Lehigh on January 7. The match starts at 7:00 PM.

